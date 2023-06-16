JANESVILLE - It was a Bremer County battle on Thursday night with Janesville hosting Nashua-Plainfield.
N-P's Tucker Franzen was able to get the Huskies on the board with an RBI double and they ended the inning leading 1-0.
On the mound, Bo Harrington allowed a walk, but he struck out the next two batters to strand Keegan Eastman on second base.
Through the first two innings, Gabe Meaney struck out six batters and in the second inning, he came one pitch shy of an immaculate inning as he threw only 10 pitches in the second.
In the top of the third inning, Harrington led off the frame with a bloop single, but Meaney struck out the next three batters to have nine strikeouts through nine outs.
Through four innings, the pitcher's duel reached its peak with Harrington and Meaney combined for 20 strikeouts and the game remained at 1-0 in favor of N-P.
In the top of the sixth inning, Meaney left the mound after reaching the pitch count and Eastman entered in relief.
"First of all, shoutout to Gabe Meaney," N-P head coach Levi Miller said. "That's one heck of a pitcher for a sophomore kid and he's only going to get better. He diced us those first five innings and we competed well. Once he was out of the game, it was go time.
"We worked deep pitch counts in out at-bats and he reached that pitch threshold earlier. When they went to the bullpen, once again they brought in another good arm, because they're a good team. The guys took advantage and really lit up the scoreboard in that sixth inning."
Light up the scoreboard the Huskies did.
With just one out, Kaden Wilken drew a walk to load the bases and in the very next at-bat, Karson Chyma drew a walk to score a run and a comebacker drilled Eastman in the calf and another run scored to put N-P ahead 3-0.
Harrington helped his own cause with a two RBI single amd Franzen got his second RBI hit of the night to push the N-P lead to 8-0 once the top of the sixth inning was done.
In the bottom of the sixth, Peyton Trees broke up Harrington's no-hit bid with a double to lead off the bottom of the inning. Eastman reached on an error and Dawson Graham got the Wildcats on the board with a two RBI double to cut the lead to 8-2.
Kole Haan got the third hit of the night for Janesville which was an RBI single that scored Graham and the Wildcats cut the lead to 8-3.
Trees entered the game to close out the seventh for Janesville and he allowed three walks, but no runs.
To end the game, the Huskies pulled off a textbook 6-4-3 double play to secure the 8-3 victory.
The loss for the Wildcats caps a four-game week where they went 1-3.
"This whole week was rough," Janesville head coach Ryan Destival said. "Four games this week where we couldn't get our offense going and we are struggling to score runs. We are trying to keep the guys motivated and next week we have another five games. Trying to keep a positive attitude about this and looking forward is what we have to do."
N-P is now 11-3 on the season and everything is clicking at the correct time for them.
"Our strength right now is our pitching and our defense," Miller said. "Our bats are really coming alive in the second half of the season. We lean on our arms for sure. We feel that we have five varsity guys that can compete against any other team and I say that humbly. They worked to get to that position."
Harrington threw a gem of a game for the Huskies with six innings pitched, five of which were no-hit, 12 strikeouts, three hits and three earned runs. He his a senior leader on the N-P team and a week off helped him on the bump.
"We shut him down for a week with a little shoulder issue, but he's been back at 100% now," Miller said. "He's really our emotional leader, especially when you're talking about a senior, he backs it up with his play, not only at the plate, but on the field and on the bump where he was electric tonight. He's exactly what you want from a senior leader. "
Meaney was just as good as Harrington on Thursday night with five innings pitched and 13 strikeouts. He was one of the few bright spots for the 'Cats on Thursday.
"You have to have a pitcher like that to keep you in the game," Destival said. "Without him pitching the way he did, it would've been eight to nothing by the end of the third. We just have to get our bats going to score runs."
This season has been full of peaks and valleys for the Wildcats this season and staying consistent throughout the season has been a struggle.
"We really try to emphasize our two-strike approach," Desitval said. "I feel like we have guys trying to swing out of their shoes with two strikes. We aren't shortening our swings and putting the ball in play, hopefully next week we can get that to change."
Notable Nashua-Plainfield statlines
Bo Harrington: 3-4, 1 walk, 1 strikeout, 2 RBI, 2 stolen bases
Dawson Glaser: 2-4, 2 strikeouts, 2 RBI
Tucker Franzen: 2-4, 2 doubles, 2 strikeouts, 2 RBI
Nashua-Plainfield Pitching
Bo Harrington: 6 innings pitched, 12 strikeouts, 3 walked batters, 3 hits allowed, 3 earned runs, 1 hit batter. Credited with the win.
Nic Brase: 1 inning pitched, 1 walked batter, 1 hit batter.
Notable Janesville Statlines
Peyton Trees: 1-3, 1 double, 1 walk, 1 run scored, 1 stolen base
Keegan Eastman: 0-2, 2 walks, 1 run scored, 3 stolen bases
Dawson Graham: 1-3, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk, 2 RBI, 1 run scored
Janesville Pitching
Gabe Meaney: 5 innings pitched, 13 strikeouts, 4 hits allowed, 1 earned run, 3 walked batters. Credited with the loss.
Keegan Eastman: 1 inning pitched, 2 strikeouts, 7 hits allowed, 7 earned runs, 2 walked batters
Peyton Trees: 1 inning pitched, 3 walked batters
Nashua-Plainfield.... 1 0 0 0 0 7 0 - 8
Janesville................ 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 - 3