DES MOINES — After a pair of winnable duals earlier in the day that didn’t go their way, the Nashua-Plainfield wrestling team was able to regroup Wednesday afternoon and take seventh place by defeating Wilton, 47-23, in the Class 1A state dual meet championships.
Head coach Al Frost said the victory ended a bittersweet day for the Huskies.
“We were able to finish out on a positive note,” Frost said. “In wrestling, as in any sports, there’s a lot of woulda, coulda, shoulda. Things weren’t favorable in the first two duals (Wednesday), like I (said) before, I was disappointed, and the guys are disappointed.
“Wrestling is all about match-ups. Nashua-Plainfield doesn’t have a lot of flexibility. We don’t have the ability to really move too many guys around. A lot of the other teams had opportunities to get solid kids and make some adjustments. We’re kind of stuck. We didn’t have much opportunity today to be there.”
After dropping the first round match with Logan-Magnolia, 41-40, and the consolation semifinal to Emmetsburg, 43-32, the Huskies came into the seventh-place dual hungry to make things right. Before they took to the mat, Frost gave a pep talk to the team in the tunnel to think about how they want to finish their season, especially those who were not part of the six-man group that qualified for the individual tournament that started Thursday night.
It seemed the message got through to the team. Jayden and Garret Rinken each earned bonus points with a tech fall (Jayden at 106) and pin (Garret at 120) to put N-P up 11-4 after three weights. However, Jordan Dusenberry and Trae Hagen of Wilton scored a decision and a major, respectively, to draw the meet at 11 through 132.
But then the Huskies went on a pinning spree. Trey Nelson (138), Jackson Carey (145), McKade Munn (152), Titus Evans (160) and Aiden Sullivan (170) each got early match stoppages to put N-P out in front, 41-11.
After that, Tate White took a 9-5 decision victory over Kaden Shirk at 182, and Jackson Zwanziger grabbed a 7-0 win against Gavin Schnepper at 195 to put the dual even further out of reach for Wilton.
“We came through with some big pins in the middle there,” Frost said. “We just got on a roll. It’s just what dual meets are a lot of the time, about momentum.
“The first duals, we thought we had momentum, but then we lost momentum. It’s just unfortunate the way it was. I feel happy for my two seniors (Nelson and Munn), they both went out with a pin today in this last dual.”
But the result was less than what Frost and Co. had expected.
“Seventh place is not what we come down here set to do, that wasn’t our goal,” Frost said. “We salvaged this dual at least to not go out of here at rock bottom. Just, what do you say?”
He also felt the win over Wilton could have provided some momentum into the tradition tournament over the weekend. Frost recalled the last time the Huskies were in the duals tournament — 2012, when the event was moved from Cedar Rapids the weekend after the traditional to the Wednesday right before — when one of his star wrestlers broke his hand during the semifinals vs. Don Bosco, before winning the championship and then the rest of the team placed second the following Saturday.
“Finishing on positive note as a team is going help the qualifiers the next three days,” he said. “If we would’ve lost this dual here, we would have had to sit down, have a ‘come-to-Jesus’ meeting (Wednesday) with those qualifiers and get their heads turned around straight.
“It’s a whole different focus (during the traditional tourney). This is going to help those guys, and that’s what we need to go into the traditionals.”
CLASS 1A STATE DUALS
SEVENTH-PLACE MATCH
NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 47, WILTON 23
106: Jayden Rinken (NP) tech fall Owen Adfinger (W), 20-5
113: Brody Brisker (W) major dec. Nic Brase (NP), 17-4
120: Garret Rinken (NP) pinned Austin Etzel (W), 1:18
126: Jordan Dusenberry (W) dec. Kendrick Huck (NP), 10-7
132: Trae Hagen (W) major dec. Kaden Wilken (NP), 13-0
138: Trey Nelson (NP) pinned Owen Milder (W), 2:52
145: Jackson Carey (NP) pinned Garrett Burkle (W), 0:46
152: McKade Munn (NP) pinned Damian Pestle (W), 1:24
160: Titus Evans (NP) pinned Maxwell Yohe (W), 3:01
170: Aiden Sullivan (NP) pinned Christian Kleppe (W), 0:46
182: Tate White (NP) dec. Kaden Shirk (W), 9-5
195: Jackson Zwanziger (NP) dec. Gavin Schnepper (W), 7-0
220: Aiden Hewitt (W) pinned Landon Pratt (NP), 0:37
285: Alexander Kaufmann (W) pnned Isaac Jones (NP), 1:19