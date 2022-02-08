On Tuesday Feb. 1, Rep. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, welcomed members of the Nashua Plainfield FFA to the Iowa House.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
38°
Sunny
- Humidity: 66%
- Cloud Coverage: 54%
- Wind: 10 mph
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:16:18 AM
- Sunset: 05:32:53 PM
Today
A mix of clouds and sun. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. High near 35F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.