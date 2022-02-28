The long and winding path of Lukas Bucknell’s young life has brought him back close to his home.
After leading a few hundred FFA members both within the Nashua-Plainfield chapter and in the state, majoring in criminal justice at Des Moines Area Community College and a year’s stint with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office as a jailer, Bucknell, 21, took the oath of office Monday morning from Mayor Adam Hoffman to be Waverly’s newest police officer.
Growing up between Waverly and Plainfield, Bucknell graduated from N-P in 2019 and went to DMACC to learn the ins and outs of law enforcement before taking a job with the jail in Des Moines.
“It was brought to my attention that Waverly was hiring,” Bucknell said, “so I figured I’d apply, and here we are.”
Police Chief Rich Pursell said that Bucknell exhibited a wisdom beyond his years.
“We had a lot of good applicants,” Pursell said. “He is one of our younger officers when he starts, but very mature for his age. (He has) a lot of experience coming from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, and that local connection is very important, too. He just stood out above and beyond everybody else.
“It sounds like he’s excited. He moved back this weekend, and he’s ready to go. He just has, for his age, he has a good quality leadership skills that put him above everybody else.”
Bucknell’s mother, Kelly, was proud that her son would come home to do his law enforcement duties.
“It’s something that he’s been very passionate about,” Kelly said. “It’s always good to have him closer to home, so that’s good."
Pursell said that Bucknell started Monday on his field training operations, which will span the next nine weeks. After that, Bucknell will attend the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy at Camp Dodge in Des Moines starting May 3.
“After graduation, he’ll be trained and on the road in about September,” Pursell said. “It’s a long process, but we’ll spend the majority of this summer and fall training him.”
Bucknell said it was “exciting” to make the transfer from Des Moines to Waverly.
“It’s a different chapter in my life starting out (Monday),” he said.
Over the last year or so, WPD swearing in ceremonies had seemed to have some sort of wrinkle. This time around, Bucknell’s badge was left at the police department office three blocks away. For the ceremony, Capt. Don Eggleston loaned the rookie his badge.
“I’m proud to be working for him,” Bucknell said. “I just had kind of a little one-on-one with him a little earlier. That was pretty cool.”
He thinks that Waverly is a beautiful city.
“The river and everything, it’s gorgeous,” he said. “The police department, everybody.”
“I’m looking forward to being close to home and family and all of that stuff.”