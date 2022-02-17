DES MOINES — Day 1 of the 2022 Iowa State Wrestling Championships concluded Thursday night with the Class 1A first round matches, and two area teams find themselves in the hunt for a trophy.
Nashua-Plainfield and North Butler-Clarksville have found themselves within the top 10 in the team scores. The Huskies are in fourth place with 19.5 points, while North Butler-Clarksville is tied for seventh alongside Albernett with 14 points.
N-P has four of their six wrestlers still in line for a championship after Round 1. Jayden Rinken got things underway for the Huskies with a technical fall at 106 over Logan-Magnolia's Gavin Kigler, 15-0 in 4:36.
Garrett Rinken later pinned Chase England, of Bedford/Lennox, in 1:06 at 120, and then Kendrick Huck pinned Pleasantville's Caleb Cook in 53 seconds at 126. Finally, McKade Munn stuck Ryan Stiles, of Earlham, in 4:46 at 152.
Two of N-P's wrestlers were sent to the back end of the bracket after the opening runthrough. Nic Brase was pinned by Easton Schlabaugh, of Highland Riverside, at 113 in 1:51. Brase then bounced back to defeat Don Bosco's Cole Frost 8-1.
Then Trey Nelson at 138 was close to getting a reversal to beat Hayden Fischer, of AHSTW, but the referee determined Fischer still had control of Nelson's head and awarded no points after time ran out, giving the match to Fischer, 5-4. In the first consolation round, Nelson stayed alive for a medal by pinning South Central Calhoun's Zachary Scott in 4:44.
Meanwhile, all four Bearcats are still on the front side of the pairings. Tanner Arjes pinned Dylan Stein, of Bedford/Lennox, at 126 in 4:43, and MaKade Bolker took a 7-3 decision at 170 over Drake Tiedemann of South Winneshiek.
At 195, Kolben Miller pinned South Winn's Logan Hageman in 3:52, and heavyweight Chet Buss made short work of BGM's LJ Henkle in 53 seconds.
For Sumner-Fredericksburg, Cael Judisch is the only one of the three that came to Des Moines who is still in the championship rounds. He took a 5-1 decision against Brayden Maeder of Southwest Valley at 113.
At 145, Nathan Egan dropped an 11-1 major decision to West Sioux's Mikey Baker, and then Nick Steinlage of Interstate 35 pinned him in the consolation round in 3:50.
And at 182, Treyce Ensign fell to Westwood's Jackson Dewald in 3:08. North Linn's Landon Paul then sent Ensign home with a 4-2 decision.
Wapsie Valley's Dawson Schmit advanced to the quarterfinals in 120 with a stop of Carroll Kuemper's Riley Paris in 4:23. However, Kanen Decker, at 126, went 0-2 for the day. He was pinned twice, in 2:43 by Cameron Clark of West Sioux and 2:22 by Keagan Riley of Sioux Central.
For the area's two single-wrestler contingents, Joe Ebaugh of Denver advanced to the 132 quarters with a pin in 5:15 of Kolt Knaack, of North Tama.
However, Tripoli's Giles Cowell, at 160, lost by a 15-0 tech fall in 4 minutes to Cullen Koedam of West Sioux. Caleb Iliff of Treynor then eliminated Cowell with an 11-8 decision.
After Thursday's action, Don Bosco is squarely in the lead with 36 points, followed by Lisbon with 24 points and Logan-Magnoia with 21.
The Class 1A quarterfinals will commence at 2:30 p.m. Friday with the semifinals following the Class 3A semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday, all in Wells Fargo Arena.