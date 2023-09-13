On Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. in the Nashua-Plainfield High School gym, the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes, based in Fort Scott, Kansas, will be honoring Nashua-Plainfield students' Kadence Huck, Paige Franzen, and Cal Levi for their documentary on former University of Iowa Women's Athletic Director, Dr. Christine Grant, which they entered in the LMC's Discovery Award Competition. These N-P juniors have been named competition finalists for this international award and will be receiving a substantial cash prize from the organization, ranging from $1,000 to the competition's top prize of $6,000, that will be presented at the ceremony.
The organization's director, Mr. Norm Conard, and an LMC assistant will be presenting at the ceremony. The students' award winning documentary, which features interviews with Iowa Women's Basketball Coach Lisa Bluder, Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Director Jean Berger, and Former University of Iowa Assistant Women's Athletic Director Paula Jantz, will also be shown at the ceremony. Berger plans to be in attendance for the award presentation. The students' documentary can also be viewed here: https://youtu.be/puTfd5rDkqM
The students, their teacher Suzan Turner, and LMC staff will be available for additional photos and interviews following the ceremony for news organizations present at the ceremony.
For further inquiries, contact Suzan Turner @ 641-220-0573
For more information on the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes Discovery Award, visit the LMC website: https://www.lowellmilkencenter.org/competitions