DES MOINES- A brotherly bond just got stronger.
Jayden Rinken (47-2) got the 1A finals started at 106 pounds and he didn't disappoint.
Against Wilton's Mason Shirk, Jayden got the job done with an 8-2 decision victory to snag gold after finishing in third a year ago.
"It's a dream come true," Jayden said. "I've been thinking about this day since I was little and I've been training for it all year."
Jayden's brother, Garrett, was also in the finals and the two share a bond that goes beyond brothers.
"He's a huge influence," Jayden said. "We wrestle almost every day in the room. He helps me get better every time. He helps me with positions, I can't score on him because he's better than me."
After the match was over, Jayden helped Shirk off the mat and shook hands before having his arm raised.
"I don't want to celebrate in someone's face," Jayden said. "I know how that feels. It's a big accomplishment even to place in finals. I don't want to take that away from him by celebrating in his face."
When the match was over and it was all said and done, Jayden embraced his coach, Al Frost, and the bond extends beyond just a coach.
"He helps me out a lot," Jayden said. "He's not a father, but he's close to it. He's always by my side asking what I need and gets me where I need to go."
Just two weights later at 126 pounds, Garrett (51-0) was looking to cap off his perfect senior season with another state title.
Facing off against Wapsie Valley's Dawson Schmit, Garrett clinched the title with a 13-3 major decision win.
The major decision win sealed the third place finish for the Huskies and Garrett knew the importance of that before the match.
"We had a tough morning," Garrett said. "We talked about Jayden getting the win, the Alburnett kid losing at 113 [pounds] and I got things done."
The Rinken's will return to Nashua-Plainfield with two gold medals and that is a special thing for the family.
"It means a lot," Garrett said. "Two championships tonight for me and Jayden, it means a lot, a lot of hard work for us."
The wins brought back fond memories of the early wrestling days for Garrett, both against his brother and his sister.
"I remember wrestling my sister when I was real young," Garrett said. "We would stick a little green mat back behind the couch every night. Me and Jayden wrestled every night together and that hard work has paid off."
For Frost, there wasn't a plan, but a plan sure came together to seal a podium finish for the team.
"That was major," Frost said. "There was a lot more at stake than two brothers winning state titles. They went out relaxed, and got the job done. From the getgo, we were going for the third place finish with Garrett. We didn't have a plan, but man is it nice when a plan comes together. Both those kids worked their butts off."
For North Butler-Clarksville, Tanner Arjes (46-2) saw his career end with a loss by fall to Underwood's Gable Porter, who is now a three time state champion.
The Huskies found their way to a third place finish with 112 team points, just half a point more than fourth place Alburnett.