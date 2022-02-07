CLARKSVILLE — The journey to the state wrestling tournament began Saturday afternoon at 32 sites around the state, and 14 area wrestlers who came to Clarksville High School for the Class 1A Section 4 tournament will continue their quest after earning a top-two finish.
In the process, Nashua-Plainfield won the sectional team title on Saturday and earned a bye to the regional dual finals in their home gym Tuesday night. The Huskies, ranked No. 4 by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association, will face the winner of No. 13 Central Springs and No. 15 MFL-MarMac.
N-P scored 240 points and advanced eight to the district tournament Saturday in Denver. South Winneshiek was the runner-up with 175.5, followed by Hudson with 157 and North Butler-Clarksville with 136, which qualified four for the districts.
Denver finished in fifth as a team with two qualifiers, scoring 126 points. Waterloo Columbus, St. Ansgar and Riceville rounded out the eight-team sectional.
Huskies head wrestling coach Al Frost said that his team had a “really good day.”
“We had some guys who really stepped it up and fought hard,” Frost said. “We’ve been training for this all year, but this last week, we were focused and channeling all on getting this done.
“This sectional title, we knew it was going to be hard to get. The boys went out and not only won a lot of matches, but they got some bonus points and stuff. They looked really good.”
Frost said he could go “up and down the lineup” to give kudos to how his wrestlers had done.
The Huskies crowned five section champions and three runners-up. Class 1A 106 No. 3 Jayden Rinken (46-1) won both of his matches by pin, while Nic Brase (35-13) earned a major decision and a decision to win the 113-pound class.
Top-ranked 120-pounder Garret Rinken (48-0) also had a pair of sticks on his way to the championship, while Trey Nelson (43-9), No. 8 at 138, got a pin over St. Ansgar’s Matthew Hall and then earned a 5-1 decision over South Winn’s Collin Holm. At 152, McCade Munn (46-6), ranked No. 7 at that weight, earned a pair of falls on his way to the title.
Meanwhile, Kendrick Huck (126 No. 8, 37-10), Jackson Carrey (145, 12-10) and Titus Evans (170, 38-13) each made their final but lost in the championship bout. They all advanced to districts, though, because their semifinal opponents took third.
Two N-P wrestlers just missed out on advancement. Aiden Sullivan (18-24) was pinned by top-ranked 160-pounder Maximus Magayna of Columbus in the semifinals but bounced back to beat Denver’s Ethan Krabbenhoft (25-12) for third place. Since Magayna won the championship, Sullivan faced Lawson Losee of Riceville, the third-ranked wrestler in the weight class, but the Wildcat pinned the Husky in 2 minutes, 42 seconds.
Meanwhile, Kaden Wilken (132, 31-20) opened with a pin, but No. 8 Ethan Maldonado of South Winn grabbed a 13-6 decision in the semi. Wilken then stuck Carter Boeding of Hudson in the third-place bout, but when Denver’s Joe Ebaugh (35-6) defeated Maldonado, 4-0, in the title bout, Wilken’s path to districts was blocked.
Ebaugh, who was ranked No. 7 at 138, dropped to 132 for the sectional. After a bye, he pinned Hudson’s Carter Boeding in the semifinal before the decision over Maldonado in the final.
Denver’s other district qualifier Rhett Bonnette (No. 11, 31-7), who took second at 113 pounds. He pinned Bo Wagness of South Winn in 5:04, but he dropped a 10-3 decision in the first-place match to Brase. He then bounced back to win the wrestleback against NB-C’s Jaxson Miller (27-21) in a 6-1 decision.
The Bearcats have four qualifying for districts: Tanner Arjes (126 No. 7, 39-4), MaKade Bloker (170, 31-5), Kolben Miller (195 No. 10, 42-3) and Chet Buss (285 No. 1, 42-0), all of whom won their weight classes.
Arjes had a quarterfinal bye before pinning St. Ansgar’s Nathan Brumm in 37 seconds and then defeated Huck, 10-2, in the final. Bloker also got a first-round pass before downing Denver’s Beau Bonnette (22-18) with an 8-0 major and then edged Evans, 8-6, for the title.
Miller started in the semis with a 59-second pin of Denver’s Cooper South (30-13) and won the championship with a 15-6 major over South Winn’s Logan Hageman.
Buss had the longest road for the Bearcats, as he had to record three pins en route to the title. He stuck St. Ansgar’s Chase Nestvedt in 20 seconds, Denver’s Cade Bonnette (17-24) in 29 ticks, and finished off Riceville’s Mitchel Marr in 5:22.
Buss said the title match wasn’t totally to his liking.
“I gave up a takedown, and I didn’t want to do that,” Buss said afterwards. “I got the win, and I’ll take the win and move on. I still have something to improve on.
“I had a goal not to be taken down all year, but that happens, so I gotta move on. I got to keep improving.”
In assessing the Huskies’ trail to state, Frost, the N-P coach, didn’t want to “put the cart before the horse.”
“We got to stay consistent,” Frost said. “We’ve got to keep doing what we’re doing and stay healthy, keep wrestling tough and keep the momentum going.”
Buss is keeping his focus on the road ahead. He’s seeking his third state title after placing third at districts as a freshman.
“I’m trying not to fall short again,” he said.
CLASS 1A SECTION 4 TOURNAMENT
Team scores (Qualifiers)
1. Nashua-Plainfield 240 (8)
2. South Winneshiek 175.5 (5)
3. Hudson 157 (3)
4. North Butler-Clarksville 136 (4)
5. Denver 126 (2)
6. Waterloo Columbus 116 (4)
7. St. Ansgar 100 (0)
8. Riceville 57.5 (2)
Individual results
106 — Semifinals: Jayden Rinken (NP) pinned Andy Langham (Hud), 1:08; Championship: Rinken pinned Aiden Feickert (SW), 1:59.
113 — Quarterfinals: Jaxson Miller (NBC) pinned Emma Hall (SA), 3:57, Rhett Bonnette (Den) and Nic Brase (NP) received byes; Semifinals: Bonnette pinned Bo Wangsness (SW), 5:04, Brase major dec. Miller, 13-0; Championship: Brase dec. Bonnette, 10-3; Third place: Miller major dec. Wangsness, 15-6; Second place: Bonnette dec. Miller, 6-1.
120 — Quarterfinals: Aiden Morrison (NBC) pinned Will Felper (Rice), 0:44, Garret Rinken (NP) received a bye; Semifinals: Rinken pinned John Donovan (SW), 1:25, Gavin Reed (WC) pinned Morrison, 2:54; Championship: Rinken pinned Reed, 4:38; Third place: Morrison pinned Donovan, 0:34; Second place: Reed.
126 — Quarterfinals: Nathan Brumm (SA) major dec. Vincent McLaughlin (Den), 16-6, Kendrick Huck (NP) pinned CJ Charles Schuman (WC), 1:42, Tanner Arjes (NBC) received bye; Semifinals: Arjes pinned Brumm, 0:37, Huck pinned Ben Holton (Hud), 3:17; Consolation semi: McLaughlin received bye; Championship: Arjes major dec. Huck, 10-2; Fifth place: McLaughlin pinned Lukas Weiss (SW), 2:56; Second place: Huck.
132 — Quarterfinals: Kaden Wilken (NP) pinned Joseph Kowfie (WC), 1:04, Ethan Maldonado (SW) pinned Stroker Koop (NBC), 1:14, Joe Ebaugh (Den) received bye; Semifinals: Ebaugh pinned Carter Boeding (Hud), 0:36, Maldonado dec. Wilken, 13-6; Consolation semi: Kowfie pinned Koop, 2:24; Championship: Ebaugh dec. Maldonado, 4-0; Third place: Wilken pinned Boeding, 3:21; Second place: Maldonado.
138 — Quarterfinals: Matthew Hall (SA) pinned Xander Peterson (Den), 1:18, Trey Nelson (NP) received bye; Semifinals: Nelson pinned Hall, 0:38; Consolation semifinal: Peterson received bye; Championship: Nelson dec. Collin Holm (SW), 5-1; Fifth place: Peterson dec. Kooper Tweite (Rice), 12-8.
145 — Quarterfinals: Jackson Carey (NP) pinned Gus Skilling (WC), 0:43, Gavin McLaughlin (Den) received bye; Semifinal: Carey pinned McLaughlin, 3:08; Championship: Karter Krapfl (Hud) pinned Carey, 1:19; Third place: McGlaughlin pinned Aslan Wills (SA), 4:47; Second place: Carey.
152 — Quarterfinals: Blake Carolan (Hud) pinned David Warrior (Den), 3:30, McKade Munn (NP) received bye; Semifinals: Munn pinned Regan Witt (SA), 2:44; Consolation semi: Warrior received bye; Championship: Munn pinned Carolan, 1:39; Fifth place: Warrior dec. Marco Avila (Rice), TB-1, 8-7.
160 — Quarterfinals: Aiden Sullivan (NP) major dec. Trevor Koelling (Hud), 9-0, Ethan Krabbenhoft (Den) pinned Christian Hermanson (SA), 1:29; Semifinals: Maximus Magayna (WC) pinned Sullivan, 0:57, Lawson Losee (Rice) tech fall Krabbenhoft, 15-0, 3:22; Third place: Sullivan pinned Krabbenhoft, 2:56; Second place: Losee pinned Sullivan, 2:42
170 — Quarterfinals: Beau Bonnette (Den) dec. Sam Conway (SW), 2-1, Titus Evans (NP) pinned Gavin Richter (Hud) 1:47, MaKade Bloker (NBC) received bye; Semifinals: Bloker major dec. Bonnette, 8-0, Evans pinned Lorne Isler (SA), 5:45; Championship: Bloker dec. Evans, 8-6; Third place: Isler pinned Bonnette, 1:13; Second place: Evans.
182 — Quarterfinals: Tate White (NP) pinned Corbin Hill (Den), 4:27, Lane Quandahl (SW) pinned Ashton Fairhurst (NBC), 1:46; Semifinals: Tate Entriken (Hud) pinned White, 1:33; Consolation semi: Hill pinned Mikhail Meyer (SA), 1:33, Fairhurst pinned Anthony Houser (Rice), 2:45; Third place: Quandahl pinned White, 5:51; Fifth place: Hill pinned Fairhurst, 2:34.
195 — Quarterfinals: Cooper South (Den) pinned Jack Christianson (Hud), 3:51, Logan Hageman (SW) pinned Jackson Zwanziger (NP), 1:08, Kolben Miller (NBC) received bye; Semifinals: Miller pinned South, 0:59; Consolation semi: Zwanziger pinned Matthew Praska (Rice), 0:49; Championship: Miller major dec. Hageman, 15-6; Third place: Mason Kipp (WC) pinned South, 1:54; Fifth place: Zwanziger pinned Christiansen, 1:19.
220 — Quarterfinals: Jacob Taylor (Hud) dec. Logan Ott (NBC), 5-2, Landon Pratt (NP) received bye; Semifinals: Tony Greve (SW) dec. Pratt, 5-0; Consolation semi: Ott received bye; Third place: Taylor pinned Pratt, 3:46; Fifth place: Ott received bye.
285 — Quarterfinals: Chet Buss (NBC) pinned Chase Nestvedt (SA), 0:20, Cade Bonnette (Den) pinned Spencer Poppe (Hud), 5:18, Ethan Timp (SW) pinned Isaac Jones (NP), 1:17; Semifinals: Buss pinned Bonnette, 0:29; Consolation semi: Jones dec. Carter Seilger (WC), 4-1; Championship: Buss pinned Mitchell Marr (Rice), 5:22; Third place: Timp pinned Bonnette, 0:16; Fifth place: Poppe pinned Jones, 0:52.