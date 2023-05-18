DES MOINES- The area athletes kicked off the state track meet on Thursday morning, with multiple events finding the top five.
The Clarksville girls shuttle hurdle team of Emmalee Manwarren, Paige Kampman, Jenna Myers and Cailyn Hardy missed out on the finals qualification by a tenth of a second. The quartet took ninth with a time of 1:11.21.
Aidan Shannon of Wapsie Valley ran in the 3200-meter run and broke the school record yet again with a fifth place finish and a time of 9:43.45.
"My goal today was top five and I got that," Shannon said. "Looking at the times, I knew that the district times weren't the best so I tried to stay up near the pack and I got my goal."
The main pack of the 3200 was much faster than Shannon was expecting.
"It felt like we went out really fast and I was dying by that point in the race," Shannon said. "I had no kick left in the end, normally I do have some kick left but not today."
In the 200, Tripoli's Rowan Carlson broke his personal record with a time of 23.26. He finished the event in 17th place.
Emma Jones, Ava VanDaele, Kylee Moulds and Brylee Bellis of Wapsie Valley took fourth place in the 4x800 relay behind an outstanding anchor leg from Bellis with a time of 9:56.19. Bellis ran the last leg in 2:23.33.
In the shot put, Wapsie Valley's Elle Voy placed 10th with a throw of 35-11.25.
Eli Schmidt of Clarksville broke his PR in the long jump with a leap of 20-08.75, which placed him fourth, a foot behind first place.
The Wapsie Valley boys 4x800 team of Dawson Schmit, Dallas Tisue, Ian Buzynski and Shannon were able to get third place overall after finishing in second place of their heat with a time of 8:14.42.
"Top three is pretty special honestly," Buzynski said. "We came into the season hoping for at least podium and to complete that goal is pretty special."
Also in the same 4x800, Nashua-Plainfield's Bo Harrington, Dylan Blanchard, Jase Jansen and Eli Kalainoff took 18th with a season best time of 8:38.73.
Janesville's lone entrant into this year's state meet was Addy Oldenburger in the 100. In that race, Oldenburger took 11th with a time of 13.24, a tenth of a second behind the qualifying time.
In that same race, Wapsie Valley's Hannah Knight placed 20th with a time of 13.43.
Carlson raced on the boys side and took 22nd place with a time of 11.90, half a second behind the eighth place qualifying time.
After winning the 400 a year ago, N-P's Kadence Huck was looking for another gold medal. Huck was able to do just that with a new PR time of 55.94, three seconds faster than second place.
"I was not expecting that time at all so that's really good," Huck said. "It was my goal all season. It's not my goal to go out and get beat out there. Hopefully I can get it all four years, but there's another step to that."
Huck will face off against Calmus-Wheatland's Noelle Steins in both the 800 and the 1500 on Saturday and she is ready for the competition.
"We are about even right now," Huck said. "She won the 3000 and I won the 400, so we will see who comes home with more golds this weekend."
Kaden Wilken, Aiden Lamborn, Harrington and Titus Evans made up the N-P shuttle hurdle team that took fifth place with a time fo 1:01.54, which qualifies them for the finals on Saturday.
Carlson, Taebien Wright, Daniel Comer and Bryce Schroeder took fifth in the shuttle hurdles and crossed the line in 1:03.25, less than a tenth of a second behind eighth.
Schmit, Bryce Zimmerman, Brock Kleitsch and Mason Harter placed 20th in the hurdle relay with a time of 1:05.49.
Tripoli's Oakley Semelroth placed 13th in the shot put with a throw of 45-11.75.
Isabel Bernard of Tripoli took 10th in the long jump with a PR leap of 15-11.75. Wapsie Valley's Taylor Buhr fouled out of the event. Kampman placed 22nd with a distance of 14-06.00.
The N-P girls team currently sits in a tie for second with 10 points. The Wapsie Valley boys team also sits in a tie for second with 10 points.