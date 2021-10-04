Nadine Violet Brimeyer, 74, of Denver, Iowa, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, after a long battle with brain cancer, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Nadine was born Jan. 1, 1947, in Janesville, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Violet (Craun) Burggraf. She graduated from West Central High School in Maynard, Iowa in May of 1965. On Nov. 25, 1967, Nadine was united in marriage to Ronald Brimeyer in Worthington, Iowa. Nadine worked at Square D, Sunlife Tanning Studio, Allen Hospital, Denver School Library, and for Dr. Nemmer’s.
Nadine was a member of Crosspoint Church in Waverly and a member of the Red Hat Society. Her faith was very special to her. She helped start Teens for Christ in Northeast Iowa. She ministered to prisoners for three years. And, after the passing of her mom, she started a cup ministry with six of her friends, who traveled for five years speaking and singing at 33 different churches.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, boating and playing marbles (she loved to win). Nadine also played women’s softball, where her team was fourth in the state, stained glass, crocheting, making cards and bible study. However, her greatest accomplishment was bringing her grandchildren to Christ by creating Grandma and Grandpa Bible Camp. One long weekend in the summer, she would have her grandkids come to her house. They would plan fun outings, eat special treats and get out her “happy bag." But the main reason for the weekend was to teach the grandkids about Jesus, by teaching them a bible verse and sharing their testimony. At Christmas, she had a tea party reading a story while serving birthday cake for Jesus. In her golden years, she enjoyed playing water volleyball and biking with friends while wintering in Arizona with her husband Ron.
Nadine’s memory is honored by her husband, Ronald Brimeyer, of Denver; son, Chad Brimeyer; two daughters, Christie (Tom) Lundberg, of Otsego, Minnesota, and Shonda (Jay) Bravinder, of Pfafftown, North Carolina; daughter-in-law, Tamie Brimeyer, of Cedar Falls; eight grandchildren, Brennen, Trevor, and Jaden Brimeyer, Jared, Chloe, and Taylor Lundberg, and Zachary and Courtney Bravinder; sister, Carolyn (Dale) Farris, of Waverly; and brother, Greig (Diane) Burggraf, of Fredericksburg, Iowa. Nadine was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Darlene Schubel and Donna Brustkern; and a brother, Jerry Burggraf.
Nadine was cremated and celebration of life services were at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4 at Crosspoint Church in Waverly, Iowa, with visitation beforehand starting at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers and food, memorials may be directed to Crosspoint Church or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family with arrangements.