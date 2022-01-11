Vakhtang Kodanashvili, who instructs piano with a doctoral degree at the University of Northern Iowa, will hold a Master Class at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, in Mae Latta Hall. The public is welcome to attend. The Northeast Area Music Teachers Association business meeting will precede the class at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 14, at the Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls.
Kodanashvili made his New York City debut at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in 2001. This was a result of his victory at The World Piano Competition in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. He is the prize winner of several international competitions: The Hellam Young Artist Competition in Springfield, Missouri, The Nena Wideman Piano Competition in Shreveport, Louisiana; The Bartok-Kabalevsky-Prokofiev International Piano Competition in Radford, Virginia; 8th International Piano Competition “Spanish Composers” in Las Rozas, Spain and the 20th New Orleans International Piano Competition, Louisiana.
In 1995 Kodanashvili moved to the United States and joined world renowned Alexander Toradze Piano Studio at Indiana University South Bend. As a member of the studio, Vakhtang frequently performs throughout the world, appearing in such prestigious music festivals as Ravinia, in Highland Park, Illinois; Hollywood Bowl; Sandpoint, Idaho; Edinburgh, Scotland; Ruhr in Germany; Stresa, Lake Maggiore, Italy; Ravenna in Italy; Rotterdam, the Netherlands; Salzburg, Austria and others.
Kodanashvili has performed with numerous symphony orchestras, including South Bend; Elkhart; Spokane; Kingsport, Louisiana; Tbilisi, Gerogia; and the BBC Philharmonic.
A native of Tbilisi, Georgia, Vakhtang Kodanashvili began his musical education at the age of 6 attending Z. Paliashvili Georgian School of Music and studied with Marina Gelashvili. While in school he regularly performed in Georgia and other republics of the former Soviet Union and had his orchestral debut at the age of 9.
He appeared as a soloist with national orchestras and his performances were frequently broadcasted on television and radio. Vakhtang earned both his Bachelor and Master of Music degrees in piano performance at Indiana University South Bend and Doctor of Musical Arts degree in piano performance at Michigan State University College of Music.
The Hearst Center is located at 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls. For more information about NAMTA or this program, contact Andrea Johnson at andrea.johnson@uni.edu.