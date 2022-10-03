Nancy Brettmann is celebrating her 80th birthday on Oct. 16. Her family would like her to be showered with cards for this special occasion!
She was born in New Hampton on Oct. 16, 1942 to Robert and Arlene (Cutsforth) Kolthoff. She married Tom Brettmann on Jan. 13, 1962.
Nancy retired from the Denver Post Office in March, 2006 after 30 years of service as a Postal Clerk.
Her family includes her children Terri (Kevin) Huber of Denver, Tracy ( Anthony) Lumetta of Cedar Falls, Shawn (Bob) Buhrow of Guttenberg, along with 10 grandchildren (three deceased), and 11 great grandchildren with another on the way!
Cards may be sent to: PO Box 41, Denver, IA 50622.