Nancy Brettmann is celebrating her 80th birthday on Oct. 16. Her family would like her to be showered with cards for this special occasion!

She was born in New Hampton on Oct. 16, 1942 to Robert and Arlene (Cutsforth) Kolthoff. She married Tom Brettmann on Jan. 13, 1962.