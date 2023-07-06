Nanette Droste, 65, of Waverly, Iowa passed away at home, on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 due to natural causes.
Services are pending. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187
