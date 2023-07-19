Nanette Marie Droste, 65, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away late Wednesday evening, July 5, 2023, at her home, in Waverly, Iowa.
Memorial Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly with Fr. Doug Wathier presiding. Nanette’s family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial of cremains will follow the service in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Waverly Dog Park or the Waverly Public Library and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187