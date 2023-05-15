Cedar Falls native and NASA astronaut Raja Chari will serve as celebrity grand marshal of the Sturgis Falls Parade on June 24, and participate in other events at the 47th annual three-day celebration.
“We’re thrilled that Raja can be here to see how proud we are of his accomplishments, and what an inspiration he is to all generations,” says parade director Rose Miller. “We always have thousands of people lining the streets for our parade and they will definitely make him feel welcome.”
Chari grew up in Cedar Falls, attended St. Patrick Catholic School and graduated from Columbus High School in Waterloo. He graduated from the U. S. Air Force Academy in 1999 and received a master’s degree in aeronautics and astronautics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
NASA selected U. S. Air Force Colonel Chari for its 2017 Astronaut Candidate Class, which graduated from training in January 2020. He served as commander of the NASA SpaceX Crew mission to the International Space Station, where he and his crew joined Expeditions 66/67 as a flight engineer. The ISS crew participated in more than 250 scientific investigations during their mission. They returned to earth on May 6, 2022, after 177 days in space.
As an active member of NASA’s Astronaut Corps, Chari is available for assignment to an Artemis crew, which will return astronauts to the moon for the first time in more than 50 years.
Sturgis Falls Celebration vice president Pete Downs, who worked with Miller to invite Chari, says it’s fitting that Chari will be recognized during the weekend.
“Sturgis Falls has become the homecoming event of the year for people who grew up here,” Downs says. “It’s an honor for us to have him participate. I think of all the younger generations of Iowans who will be inspired by a chance to meet and learn from him. It’s really special.”
On June 23, Chari will make a public presentation about his work with NASA from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Overman Park. Mayor Rob Green will present Chari with a key to the city immediately afterward. At the 6 p.m. opening ceremonies in the park, Chari will welcome the crowd and speak briefly.
On June 24, Chari will participate in the parade of dignitaries at 9:30 a.m. Children will have a special opportunity to hear from the astronaut at 3:30 p.m. at the Kidsway Tent next to Overman Park. Then, at 7 p.m., Chari will make short remarks as he introduces the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band’s performance at Overman Park.
Chari will spend the final day of the Sturgis Falls Celebration enjoying it with family. His mother still lives in Cedar Falls and his wife, Holly Schaffter Chari, is also a Cedar Falls native; the couple has three children.
For more information on the Sturgis Falls Celebration, visit sturgisfalls.org.