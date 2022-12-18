Waterloo- The Nashua-Plainfield, Denver and Wapsie Valley wrestling teams were hoping for good showing this weekend at the Battle of Waterloo.
Below are the results for each of the teams from both Friday and Saturday.
Friday
Nashua-Plainfield vs Wapsie Valley
113: Nic Brase (Nashua-Plainfield) over Reece Hagenow (Wapsie Valley) Fall 2:38 0 6.0
120: Hayden Munn (Nashua-Plainfield) over Brody Kleitsch (Wapsie Valley) Dec 5-0 0 3.0
126: Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) over Dawson Schmit (Wapsie Valley) Dec 10-5 0 3.0
132: Easton Krall (Wapsie Valley) over Zachary Zwanziger (Nashua-Plainfield) Fall 1:34 6.0 0
138: Kaden Wilken (Nashua-Plainfield) over Kanen Decker (Wapsie Valley) Fall 4:36 0 6.0
145: Aiden Gelner (Nashua-Plainfield) over Dallas Tisue (Wapsie Valley) Dec 13-8 0 3.0
152: Garrett Miller (Wapsie Valley) over Jackson Carey (Nashua-Plainfield) Fall 2:30 6.0 0
160: Eli Kalainoff (Nashua-Plainfield) over Chase Ackerman (Wapsie Valley) Fall 1:47 0 6.0
170: Drew Lansing (Wapsie Valley) over Titus Evans (Nashua-Plainfield) Dec 9-4 3.0 0
182: Tate White (Nashua-Plainfield) over Cannon Joerger (Wapsie Valley) Fall 3:51 0 6.0
195: Jake Schoer (Wapsie Valley) over Aiden Sullivan (Nashua-Plainfield) Fall 1:10 6.0 0
220: Keegon Brown (Wapsie Valley) over Jackson Zwanziger (Nashua-Plainfield) Fall 3:10 6.0 0
285: Derek Hilsenbeck (Wapsie Valley) over Isaac Jones (Nashua-Plainfield) Fall 1:16 6.0 0
106: Jayden Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) over Kaiden Belinsky (Wapsie Valley) TF 20-4 0 5.0
Final: N-P wins 38-33 over Wapsie Valley
Nashua-Plainfield vs West Delaware, Manchester
120 Carson Less (West Delaware, Manchester) over Hayden Munn (Nashua-Plainfield) Fall 2:56 6.0 0
126 Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) over Jack Buesing (West Delaware, Manchester) Fall 1:02 0 6.0
132 Jax Miller (West Delaware, Manchester) over Tyler Zimmer (Nashua-Plainfield) Maj 13-3 4.0 0
138 Carson Turnis (West Delaware, Manchester) over Kaden Wilken (Nashua-Plainfield) TF 17-2 5.0 0
145 Blake Mather (West Delaware, Manchester) over Aiden Gelner (Nashua-Plainfield) Dec 6-0 3.0 0
152 Jackson Carey (Nashua-Plainfield) over Jack Cantwell (West Delaware, Manchester) Fall 3:24 0 6.0
160 Eli Kalainoff (Nashua-Plainfield) over Macoy Roling (West Delaware, Manchester) Maj 15-6 0 4.0
170 Titus Evans (Nashua-Plainfield) over Brady Schaul (West Delaware, Manchester) Fall 2:34 0 6.0
182 Tate White (Nashua-Plainfield) over Jeryn Funke (West Delaware, Manchester) Dec 6-3 0 3.0
195 Will Ward (West Delaware, Manchester) over Aiden Sullivan (Nashua-Plainfield) Fall 0:36 6.0 0
220 Grant Northburg (West Delaware, Manchester) over Jackson Zwanziger (Nashua-Plainfield) Fall 1:42 6.0 0
285 Cameron Geuther (West Delaware, Manchester) over Isaac Jones (Nashua-Plainfield) Fall 1:49 6.0 0
106 Nic Brase (Nashua-Plainfield) over Kyler Wooten (West Delaware, Manchester) Fall 0:24 0 6.0
113 Brayden Maury (West Delaware, Manchester) over Jayden Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) Fall 5:43 6.0 0
Final: West Delaware wins 42-31 over N-P
Nashua-Plainfield vs Independence
126 Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) over Elliot Hurley (Independence) Fall 2:55 6.0 0
132 Keyten Jacobsen (Independence) over Jonathan O`Neill (Nashua-Plainfield) TF 17-0 0 5.0
138 Remy Ressler (Independence) over Devon Blanchard (Nashua-Plainfield) Fall 5:34 0 6.0
145 Kaden Kremer (Independence) over Kaden Wilken (Nashua-Plainfield) Dec 14-10 0 3.0
152 Jackson Carey (Nashua-Plainfield) over Christopher Meyer (Independence) Dec 7-1 3.0 0
160 Eli Kalainoff (Nashua-Plainfield) over Carter Straw (Independence) Dec 8-5 3.0 0
170 Titus Evans (Nashua-Plainfield) over Carson Cameron (Independence) Fall 1:57 6.0 0
182 Tate White (Nashua-Plainfield) over Cayne Schultz (Independence) Fall 1:28 6.0 0
195 Aiden Sullivan (Nashua-Plainfield) over Landon Duffy (Independence) Fall 3:13 6.0 0
220 Jackson Zwanziger (Nashua-Plainfield) over Jaxon Krogmann (Independence) Fall 1:32 6.0 0
285 Korver Hupke (Independence) over Isaac Jones (Nashua-Plainfield) TF 21-6 0 5.0
106 Jayden Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) over Adam Fish (Independence) TF 17-1 5.0 0
113 Kameron Kremer (Independence) over Nic Brase (Nashua-Plainfield) Fall 1:31 0 6.0
120 Tanner Wilson (Independence) over Hayden Munn (Nashua-Plainfield) Fall 2:50 0 6.0
Final: N-P wins 41-31 over Independence to finish the day in third place.
Denver vs Don Bosco
113 Cole Frost (Don Bosco) over Jonathan Smeltser (Denver) Fall 0:27 0 6.0
120 Jaxon Larson (Don Bosco) over Connor McLaughlin (Denver) Fall 3:42 0 6.0
126 Payton Regenold (Don Bosco) over Kale Lyons (Denver) Fall 1:33 0 6.0
132 Ty Christensen (Don Bosco) over Vincent McLaughlin (Denver) Dec 8-3 0 3.0
138 Myles McMahon (Don Bosco) over Boden White (Denver) Dec 8-2 0 3.0
145 Kaiden Knaack (Don Bosco) over Gavin McLaughlin (Denver) Fall 5:08 0 6.0
152 Kyler Knaack (Don Bosco) over Xander Peterson (Denver) Fall 0:57 0 6.0
160 Andrew Kimball (Don Bosco) over Angello Wittenburg (Denver) Fall 3:51 0 6.0
170 Jacob Thiry (Don Bosco) over Ethan Krabbenhoft (Denver) Fall 1:44 0 6.0
182 Landon Fernandez (Don Bosco) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 0 6.0
195 Emerson Hahn (Don Bosco) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 0 6.0
220 Jared Thiry (Don Bosco) over Cody Koepke (Denver) Fall 1:00 0 6.0
285 Mack Ortner (Don Bosco) over Cade Bonnette (Denver) Fall 2:49 0 6.0
106 Blake Irvine (Don Bosco) over Jericho Grimmett (Denver) Fall 1:07 0 6.0
Final: Don Bosco wins 78-0 over Denver
Denver vs New Hampton/Turkey Valley
120 Connor McLaughlin (Denver) over Ty Moudry (NH/TV) Fall 4:31 0 6.0
126 Hunter Humpal (NH/TV) over Kale Lyons (Denver) Fall 4:30 6.0 0
132 Vincent McLaughlin (Denver) over Cameron McMorris (NH/TV) Fall 3:19 0 6.0
138 Boden White (Denver) over Peyton Anderson (NH/TV) TF 18-2 0 5.0
145 Jayden Bucknell (NH/TV) over Gavin McLaughlin (Denver) Fall 4:51 6.0 0
152 Leander Reicks (NH/TV) over Xander Peterson (Denver) Maj 16-5 4.0 0
160 Karson Kolbet (NH/TV) over Ethan Krabbenhoft (Denver) Fall 2:22 6.0 0
170 Olandreon Sanders (NH/TV) over Angello Wittenburg (Denver) Fall 3:36 6.0 0
182 Ethan Swehla (NH/TV) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 6.0 0
195 Braden McShane (NH/TV) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 6.0 0
220 Cody Koepke (Denver) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 0 6.0
285 Cade Bonnette (Denver) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 0 6.0
106 Landon Bruess (NH/TV) over Jericho Grimmett (Denver) Fall 1:13 6.0 0
113 Braiden Schaufenbuel (NH/TV) over Jonathan Smeltser (Denver) Fall 1:31 6.0 0
Final: NH/TV wins 52-29 over Denver
Denver vs Waterloo East
126 Kale Lyons (Denver) over Landen Foote (Waterloo East) Fall 0:56 0 6.0
132 Isaac Lomas (Waterloo East) over Vincent McLaughlin (Denver) TF 18-3 5.0 0
138 Boden White (Denver) over Georvon Tyler (Waterloo East) TF 16-0 0 5.0
145 Ryan Strong (Waterloo East) over Gavin McLaughlin (Denver) SV-1 7-5 3.0 0
152 William Clark (Waterloo East) over Austin Hesse (Denver) Fall 0:37 6.0 0
160 Angello Wittenburg (Denver) over Donald Tyler (Waterloo East) Fall 1:43 0 6.0
170 Ethan Krabbenhoft (Denver) over Gianni Speller (Waterloo East) Fall 3:44 0 6.0
182 Demaris Henderson (Waterloo East) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 6.0 0
195 Brayden Peters (Waterloo East) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 6.0 0
220 Cody Koepke (Denver) over Emanual Ortiz (Waterloo East) Fall 0:31 0 6.0
285 Keeron Harris-Veasley (Waterloo East) over Cade Bonnette (Denver) Fall 6:59 6.0 0
106 Devin Ayala (Waterloo East) over Jericho Grimmett (Denver) TF 18-3 5.0 0
113 Jonathan Smeltser (Denver) over Alejandro Sanguino (Waterloo East) Dec 6-4 0 3.0
120 Connor McLaughlin (Denver) over Connor Whitson (Waterloo East) Fall 1:42 0 6.0
Final: Denver wins 38-37 over Waterloo East to finish in seventh place on the day.
Wapsie Valley vs Waterloo East
120 Brody Kleitsch (Wapsie Valley) over Connor Whitson (Waterloo East) Fall 0:26 0 6.0
126 Dawson Schmit (Wapsie Valley) over Landen Foote (Waterloo East) Fall 1:44 0 6.0
132 Easton Krall (Wapsie Valley) over Isaac Lomas (Waterloo East) Dec 7-2 0 3.0
138 Kanen Decker (Wapsie Valley) over Georvon Tyler (Waterloo East) Fall 5:37 0 6.0
145 Ryan Strong (Waterloo East) over Dallas Tisue (Wapsie Valley) Maj 12-4 4.0 0
152 William Clark (Waterloo East) over Garrett Miller (Wapsie Valley) Fall 3:02 6.0 0
160 Chase Ackerman (Wapsie Valley) over Gianni Speller (Waterloo East) Fall 1:55 0 6.0
170 Drew Lansing (Wapsie Valley) over Demaris Henderson (Waterloo East) Dec 6-4 0 3.0
182 Cannon Joerger (Wapsie Valley) over Brayden Peters (Waterloo East) Maj 8-0 0 4.0
195 Jake Schoer (Wapsie Valley) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 0 6.0
220 Keegon Brown (Wapsie Valley) over Emanual Ortiz (Waterloo East) Fall 0:29 0 6.0
285 Keeron Harris-Veasley (Waterloo East) over Andrew Matthias (Wapsie Valley) Fall 0:55 6.0 0
106 Kaiden Belinsky (Wapsie Valley) over Devin Ayala (Waterloo East) Fall 1:47 0 6.0
113 Reece Hagenow (Wapsie Valley) over Alejandro Sanguino (Waterloo East) Fall 5:11 0 6.0
Final: Wapsie Valley wins 58-16 over Waterloo East.
Wapsie Valley vs New Hampton/Turkey Valley
126 Dawson Schmit (Wapsie Valley) over Hunter Humpal (NH/TV) Fall 3:50 6.0 0
132 Easton Krall (Wapsie Valley) over Cameron McMorris (NH/TV) Fall 0:15 6.0 0
138 Kanen Decker (Wapsie Valley) over Peyton Anderson (NH/TV) Maj 14-1 4.0 0
145 Dallas Tisue (Wapsie Valley) over Jayden Bucknell (NH/TV) Dec 9-3 3.0 0
152 Leander Reicks (NH/TV) over Garrett Miller (Wapsie Valley) Dec 7-1 0 3.0
160 Karson Kolbet (NH/TV) over Chase Ackerman (Wapsie Valley) Maj 13-2 0 4.0
170 Drew Lansing (Wapsie Valley) over Olandreon Sanders (NH/TV) Dec 7-0 3.0 0
182 Cannon Joerger (Wapsie Valley) over Ethan Swehla (NH/TV) Fall 3:12 6.0 0
195 Braden McShane (NH/TV) over Jake Schoer (Wapsie Valley) Fall 1:29 0 6.0
220 Keegon Brown (Wapsie Valley) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 6.0 0
285 Andrew Matthias (Wapsie Valley) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 6.0 0
106 Kaiden Belinsky (Wapsie Valley) over Landon Bruess (NH/TV) Fall 1:12 6.0 0
113 Braiden Schaufenbuel (NH/TV) over Reece Hagenow (Wapsie Valley) Fall 5:05 0 6.0
120 Brody Kleitsch (Wapsie Valley) over Ty Moudry (NH/TV) Fall 4:00 6.0 0
Final: Wapsie Valley wins 52-19 over NH/TV to finish the day in fifth place.
Saturday
Nashua-Plainfield vs Crestwood (Pool 3)
132 Kole Johnson (Crestwood, Cresco) over Tyler Zimmer (Nashua-Plainfield) Fall 3:21 6.0 0
138 Cade Korsmo (Crestwood, Cresco) over Devon Blanchard (Nashua-Plainfield) Fall 1:37 6.0 0
145 Kaden Wilken (Nashua-Plainfield) over Ryan Wilson (Crestwood, Cresco) Fall 2:44 0 6.0
152 Jackson Carey (Nashua-Plainfield) over Ayden Easley (Crestwood, Cresco) Fall 1:42 0 6.0
160 Cole Butikofer (Crestwood, Cresco) over Eli Kalainoff (Nashua-Plainfield) Fall 5:08 6.0 0
170 Titus Evans (Nashua-Plainfield) over Tyler Pisney (Crestwood, Cresco) Maj 10-2 0 4.0
182 Tate White (Nashua-Plainfield) over Cody Kerian (Crestwood, Cresco) Fall 4:30 0 6.0
195 Brock Voyna (Crestwood, Cresco) over Aiden Sullivan (Nashua-Plainfield) Fall 4:15 6.0 0
220 Drew Jackson (Crestwood, Cresco) over Jackson Zwanziger (Nashua-Plainfield) Dec 8-3 3.0 0
285 Kole Balvanz (Crestwood, Cresco) over Isaac Jones (Nashua-Plainfield) Fall 0:37 6.0 0
106 Jayden Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) over Owen Korsmo (Crestwood, Cresco) Fall 2:53 0 6.0
113 Mitchell Schmauss (Crestwood, Cresco) over Nic Brase (Nashua-Plainfield) Dec 4-0 3.0 0
120 Carter Schmauss (Crestwood, Cresco) over Hayden Munn (Nashua-Plainfield) Dec 6-0 3.0 0
126 Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 0 6.0
Final: Crestwood wins 39-34 over N-P.
Nashua-Plainfield vs Assumption, Davenport
138 Kaden Wilken (Nashua-Plainfield) over Mikey Kersten (Assumption, Davenport) Fall 0:56 6.0 0
145 Michael Macias (Assumption, Davenport) over Devon Blanchard (Nashua-Plainfield) Fall 2:45 0 6.0
152 Colton Pilgrim (Assumption, Davenport) over Jackson Carey (Nashua-Plainfield) Fall 3:44 0 6.0
160 Eli Kalainoff (Nashua-Plainfield) over Kaleb Kreinbring (Assumption, Davenport) Fall 4:20 6.0 0
170 Titus Evans (Nashua-Plainfield) over Dru Diaz (Assumption, Davenport) Fall 1:48 6.0 0
182 Tate White (Nashua-Plainfield) over Chase Diaz (Assumption, Davenport) Dec 9-4 3.0 0
195 Aiden Sullivan (Nashua-Plainfield) over Joe Gassen (Assumption, Davenport) Maj 11-3 4.0 0
220 Rhett Schaefer (Assumption, Davenport) over Jackson Zwanziger (Nashua-Plainfield) Fall 5:45 0 6.0
285 Isaac Jones (Nashua-Plainfield) over Maverick Kindred (Assumption, Davenport) Fall 5:50 6.0 0
106 Nic Brase (Nashua-Plainfield) over Brody Buhman (Assumption, Davenport) Fall 5:01 6.0 0
113 Jayden Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) over Sean Kersten (Assumption, Davenport) TF 16-0 5.0 0
120 Hayden Munn (Nashua-Plainfield) over Gavin Marietta (Assumption, Davenport) Fall 1:40 6.0 0
126 Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 6.0 0
132 Cadyn Wild (Assumption, Davenport) over Zachary Zwanziger (Nashua-Plainfield) Fall 1:58 0 6.0
Final: N-P wins 54-24 over Assumption.
Denver vs Columbus Catholic (Pool 7)
132 Vincent McLaughlin (Denver) over Calvin Smith (Columbus Catholic) Maj 11-1 0 4.0
138 Boden White (Denver) over Gavin Reed (Columbus Catholic) Dec 5-2 0 3.0
145 Gavin McLaughlin (Denver) over Jonathan Hackett (Columbus Catholic) Fall 5:33 0 6.0
152 Xander Peterson (Denver) over CJ Charles Schuman (Columbus Catholic) Fall 2:41 0 6.0
160 Ethan Krabbenhoft (Denver) over Gage Gelner (Columbus Catholic) Fall 0:42 0 6.0
170 Maximus Magayna (Columbus Catholic) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 6.0 0
182 Henry Erie (Columbus Catholic) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 6.0 0
195 Carson Hartz (Columbus Catholic) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 6.0 0
220 Mason Knipp (Columbus Catholic) over Cody Koepke (Denver) Fall 4:56 6.0 0
285 Connor Knudtson (Columbus Catholic) over Cade Bonnette (Denver) Fall 1:14 6.0 0
106 Jericho Grimmett (Denver) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 0 6.0
113 Joe Hackett (Columbus Catholic) over Jonathan Smeltser (Denver) Fall 1:41 6.0 0
120 Connor McLaughlin (Denver) over Francisco Mendoza-Diaz (Columbus Catholic) Fall 1:28 0 6.0
126 Mason Burr (Columbus Catholic) over Kale Lyons (Denver) Fall 4:47 6.0 0
Final: Columbus Catholic wins 42-37 over Denver.
Denver vs Waterloo West
145 Cooper Paxton (Waterloo West) over Gavin McLaughlin (Denver) TF 23-8 0 5.0
152 Austin Hesse (Denver) over Christian Ramirez (Waterloo West) Fall 2:51 6.0 0
160 Angello Wittenburg (Denver) over Michael Dunn (Waterloo West) Fall 1:23 6.0 0
170 Ethan Krabbenhoft (Denver) over Braden Nystrom (Waterloo West) Fall 0:13 6.0 0
182 Double Forfeit 0 0.0
195 Double Forfeit 0 0.0
220 Cody Koepke (Denver) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 6.0 0
285 Cade Bonnette (Denver) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 6.0 0
106 James Knight (Waterloo West) over Jericho Grimmett (Denver) Fall 1:31 0 6.0
113 Jonathan Smeltser (Denver) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 6.0 0
120 Connor McLaughlin (Denver) over Payton Kacher (Waterloo West) Maj 10-1 4.0 0
126 Kale Lyons (Denver) over Michael Ellis (Waterloo West) Fall 5:53 6.0 0
132 Vincent McLaughlin (Denver) over Ryan Lindaman (Waterloo West) Fall 1:15 6.0 0
138 Boden White (Denver) over Brady Dean (Waterloo West) Maj 10-2 4.0 0
Final: Denver wins 56-11 over Waterloo West to finish in second place of Pool 7.
Wapsie Valley vs Iowa City, City High (Pool 5)
132 Kael Kurtz (Iowa City, City High) over Easton Krall (Wapsie Valley) Maj 16-3 4.0 0
138 Jake Mitchell (Iowa City, City High) over Kanen Decker (Wapsie Valley) Dec 8-5 3.0 0
145 Gabe Egeland (Iowa City, City High) over Dallas Tisue (Wapsie Valley) Dec 5-4 3.0 0
152 Garrett Miller (Wapsie Valley) over Graham DeBerg (Iowa City, City High) Maj 9-0 0 4.0
160 Nick Marker (Iowa City, City High) over Brock Kleitsch (Wapsie Valley) Fall 2:57 6.0 0
170 Chase Ackerman (Wapsie Valley) over Ryan Ott (Iowa City, City High) Fall 1:06 0 6.0
182 Gabe Arnold (Iowa City, City High) over Cannon Joerger (Wapsie Valley) Fall 2:35 6.0 0
195 Jake Schoer (Wapsie Valley) over Raphael Etuma (Iowa City, City High) Fall 0:56 0 6.0
220 Ben Kueter (Iowa City, City High) over Keegon Brown (Wapsie Valley) Fall 2:46 6.0 0
285 Derek Hilsenbeck (Wapsie Valley) over Trey Dervrich (Iowa City, City High) Fall 1:05 0 6.0
106 Kendall Kurtz (Iowa City, City High) over Kaiden Belinsky (Wapsie Valley) TF 23-7 5.0 0
113 Chris Davis (Iowa City, City High) over Reece Hagenow (Wapsie Valley) Dec 4-2 3.0 0
120 Brody Kleitsch (Wapsie Valley) over Jude Seebeck (Iowa City, City High) Fall 1:23 0 6.0
126 Cale Seaton (Iowa City, City High) over Dawson Schmit (Wapsie Valley) Dec 9-4 3.0 0
Final: Iowa City wins 39-28 over Wapsie Valley.
Wapsie Valley vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
138 Kanen Decker (Wapsie Valley) over Kaden Hanson (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 3:21 6.0 0
145 Caleb Seaba (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) over Dallas Tisue (Wapsie Valley) Maj 13-1 0 4.0
152 Cale Kirstein (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) over Garrett Miller (Wapsie Valley) Fall 5:46 0 6.0
160 Mack Seaba (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) over Chase Ackerman (Wapsie Valley) Fall 2:45 0 6.0
170 Nash Lienemann (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) over Jonah Frost (Wapsie Valley) Fall 0:31 0 6.0
182 Cannon Joerger (Wapsie Valley) over Mason Allen (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 3:11 6.0 0
195 Jake Schoer (Wapsie Valley) over Erick Perez (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Dec 9-5 3.0 0
220 Keegon Brown (Wapsie Valley) over Ashtin Willms (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 3:01 6.0 0
285 Derek Hilsenbeck (Wapsie Valley) over Reid Huntley (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 2:52 6.0 0
106 Kaiden Belinsky (Wapsie Valley) over Brandon Stein (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) TF 17-2 5.0 0
113 Ryan Hartwig (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) over Reece Hagenow (Wapsie Valley) Fall 1:49 0 6.0
120 Brody Kleitsch (Wapsie Valley) over Rigo Bobadilla (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) TF 17-2 5.0 0
126 Dawson Schmit (Wapsie Valley) over Abram Wessels (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 2:48 6.0 0
132 Easton Krall (Wapsie Valley) over Ethan Traub (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) Fall 3:18 6.0 0
Final: Wapsie Valley wins 49-28 over C-G-D.
Wapsie Valley vs Bishop Heelan Catholic
145 Austin Pelster (Bishop Heelan Catholic) over Dallas Tisue (Wapsie Valley) Maj 14-5 0 4.0
152 Garrett Miller (Wapsie Valley) over Easton Prenger (Bishop Heelan Catholic) TF 17-2 5.0 0
160 Radyn Neal (Bishop Heelan Catholic) over Chase Ackerman (Wapsie Valley) Fall 3:16 0 6.0
170 Sir Brandon Watts (Bishop Heelan Catholic) over Jonah Frost (Wapsie Valley) Fall 1:57 0 6.0
182 Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan Catholic) over Cannon Joerger (Wapsie Valley) Maj 15-4 0 4.0
195 Jake Schoer (Wapsie Valley) over James Cleary (Bishop Heelan Catholic) Fall 1:12 6.0 0
220 Keegon Brown (Wapsie Valley) over Naeron Bisse (Bishop Heelan Catholic) Fall 0:34 6.0 0
285 Derek Hilsenbeck (Wapsie Valley) over Keenan Aesoph (Bishop Heelan Catholic) Fall 0:50 6.0 0
106 Nico Venturi (Bishop Heelan Catholic) over Kaiden Belinsky (Wapsie Valley) Fall 0:49 0 6.0
113 Reece Hagenow (Wapsie Valley) over Max Lamson (Bishop Heelan Catholic) Dec 8-6 3.0 0
120 Ben Walsh (Bishop Heelan Catholic) over Brody Kleitsch (Wapsie Valley) Dec 1-0 0 3.0
126 Dawson Schmit (Wapsie Valley) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 6.0 0
132 Easton Krall (Wapsie Valley) over Ethan Lamson (Bishop Heelan Catholic) Fall 1:50 6.0 0
138 Kanen Decker (Wapsie Valley) over Jackson Kinnetz (Bishop Heelan Catholic) Maj 10-1 4.0 0
Final: Wapsie Valley wins 42-29 over Bishop Heelan Catholic to finish first in Pool 5.