Coralville- After losing to eventual champions Don Bosco, the Huskies had a chance to prove the seedings wrong in the third place match.
With the first match starting at 138 pounds, it played right into Alburnett's strength of their lineup.
"The thing with Albhurnet we knew that it was going to be a tough matchup," head coach Al Frost said. "They've been right ahead of us all season and with wrestling, matchups are everything. If you can get some good matchups, you can win. We knew it was going to be tough and starting out it was right in Alburnetts strengths. I told the guys that and we would have to weather the storm to win."
The Pirates did get out to a big lead early, winning three of the first four matches. Nashua-Plainfield's Jackson Carey got the lone win, a win by fall in 152 pounds over Shayden Washburn.
N-P weathered the storm and came back with a vengeance, starting in 170 pounds with Titus Evans upsetting Reese Klostermann. The six points was a big swing weight for the Huskies that Frost had circled on the sheet due to Evans' history.
"170 was going to be a key match for us," Frost said. "Reese was ranked fifth and it was a big swing matchup for us. I don't worry about rankings because it gets in the kids heads. Titus has gotten a lot of big ranked wins for us throughout the year and I'm honestly glad that he's not ranked for that reason."
In weights 182-285, the Huskies won three of the four matches with two by fall and the other two by major decision to put the score at 26-20 N-P.
"After the heavier weights, we got to our bread and butter," Frost said.
Bread and butter it was for N-P.
Jayden Rinken muscled his way through the 106 pound match to get a win by fall over Atlee Dewitt.
Nic Brase worked in the 113 pound bout, but got caught in a tough situation and got pinned with 30 seconds left in the period.
In 120 pounds, Hayden Munn kept it as a regular decision, losing by a score of 8-3 to make the score 29-29 with two weights left.
"We were tied up 29-29 with two matches to go and fortunately, we finished up with what we call our 1-2 punch," Frost said.
Top ranked Garrett Rinken was quick with a win by fall in 1:03 over Preston Klostermann and Kendrick Huck sealed things with a pin of his own to give the Huskies the 41-29 win over the Pirates and secure third place.
"All the way through the tournament it was a good solid performance for everyone on the team," Frost said. "They came out and proved that they were one of the better teams in the state."
As the wrestling season winds down, the grind is still there every day even after all the physical work is done.
"We talked all this last week that this time of the year, wrestling is 80% mental," Frost said. "You've done all the physical work, now it's just mental. I'm trying to get the kids to go out and relax and perform the way that they can. We try to give them the confidence that they will out condition anyone and it's a matter of if they can go out and do that."
Frost has been the head coach at N-P for 33 years, but the energetic head coach can still be seeing giving inspiring pep talks before duals and jumping around after big wins.
"Duals in my mind are always an important thing," Frost said. "Ever since they started the state duals, it is a good reflection of the entire team. Individuals are one things, but duals is a team concept. I've always gotten the excitement up for a dual meet and I truly believe that if I have energy, it goes down to the kids. At my age, energy is harder to come by these days, but energy level stuff can be found when needed."
After finishing seventh a year ago, the Huskies improved with a third place finish in a tough 1A bracket that included traditional powerhouses Don Bosco and Wilton.
"First would've been better, but it was satisfying," Frost said. "We were in the same boat as last year, we were fourth last year as well with a tough match against Logan Magnolia. We were up five in the last match and we got pinned. We had a team that was easily top four. As a wrestling coach, we have to continually set our goals high. If you don't you'll land right in that cowpie in front of the barn."
After a tough loss to the Dons in the semifinals, Frost let bygones be bygones when it was over and he is satisfied with a third place finish.
"My hats off to the team that we were able to accomplish that," Frost said. "I'm not going to stay on that should've could've would've of in the match against Don Bosco. The team and fans were all excited for what we accomplished."
With three of the top five teams at the tournament coming from Northeast Iowa, the battle of tough teams isn't anything new for the Huskies.
"It's a battle in Northeast Iowa to even get to the traditional state let alone dual team," Frost said. "We see that everyday up here during the season. Everyone has to get up for that, even the Huskies."
First round and semifinals
In the first round, N-P started off against Wapsie Valley. The Huskies won nine of 14 matches and got seven pins in the match. N-P won 48-22 to advance to the semifinals.
Against Don Bosco for the chance to go to the finals, the Huskies lost 43-27 after winning the first two matches by fall. In total, N-P got three pins out of the six wins.