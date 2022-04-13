The Nashua-Plainfield Huskies were on the golf course Monday April 11 in a tri-meet with North Butler and St. Ansgar. The weather offered opportunities for good scoring and the lady Huskies took advantage of that. They won the triangular beating St. Ansgar with a team score of 244-257. North Butler did not have enough players to submit a team score on the day. Paige Franzen lead the Huskies with a 9-hole score of 56 with Autumn Nelson in second with 60. Meg Thompson from North Butler had the low round of the day for all girls teams with a score of 46. Nashua will be in action next April 14 at the Ridge Stone Golf Club.
On the boys side, the Huskies placed second behind North Butler with a team score of 207-177. St. Ansgar did not have enough players to submit a team score. Mikhail Meyer was the low score for St. Ansgar with a 50. Senior Trey Nelson tied for the lowest round of the day with North Butler’s Dylan Shirah both shooting a 41. North Butler submitted six scores in the 40’s compared to Nashua’s one. The men’s team will also be play at Ridge Stone Golf Club on April 14.