Monday — USA day- Red, White and Blue

Tuesday — Sport- dress like your favorite athlete

Wednesday — Wear the colors of the Olympic Rings

Seniors — Black

Juniors — Red

Sophomores — Blue

Freshmen — Yellow

Middle School — Green

Thursday — Rest day- Pajama day

● Coronation 7:00 pm at the football field

○ Moved to high school gym in case of inclement weather

Friday — Spirit day- Husky apparel

● PK-12 Pep Assembly at the football field 2:00

● Parade 2:30 (See new route below)

● Game Vs. BCLUW 7:00 pm

● High School Dance following FB game until midnight