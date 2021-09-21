Monday — USA day- Red, White and Blue
Tuesday — Sport- dress like your favorite athlete
Wednesday — Wear the colors of the Olympic Rings
Seniors — Black
Juniors — Red
Sophomores — Blue
Freshmen — Yellow
Middle School — Green
Thursday — Rest day- Pajama day
● Coronation 7:00 pm at the football field
○ Moved to high school gym in case of inclement weather
Friday — Spirit day- Husky apparel
● PK-12 Pep Assembly at the football field 2:00
● Parade 2:30 (See new route below)
● Game Vs. BCLUW 7:00 pm
● High School Dance following FB game until midnight