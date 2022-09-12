Homecoming Court:
Autumn Nelson, Beatrice Marchio, Kendall Bailey-Pint, Bailey Fisher and Paige Ripley
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Homecoming Court:
Autumn Nelson, Beatrice Marchio, Kendall Bailey-Pint, Bailey Fisher and Paige Ripley
Bo Harrington, Luca Mueller, Landon Pratt, Aiden Lamborn and Kendrick Huck
Coronation:
7:00 PM at the football field (High School gym in case of bad weather)
PK-12 Pep Assembly:
Friday at 2:00
Parade:
Friday at 2:30
Football Game:
7pm — NP vs. North Tama Redhawks
Dance:
Saturday 8:30-11:30 PM
NEW PARADE ROUTE
Parade route — High School down Panama Street down to Main Street.
North two blocks to Madison
Madison to Andrews Street and back to the school
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Sunny skies. High 79F. Winds light and variable.