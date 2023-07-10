The Nashua-Plainfield Community School District has named Dean Youngblut as its next secondary principal.
Youngblut will lead grades 6-12 at the middle school and high school. He previously served as a high school math teacher at EXPO High School in Waterloo.
“We are thrilled to announce the arrival of Mr. Youngblut at N-P,” said Todd Liechty, Superintendent at Nashua-Plainfield. “He brings a lot of passion and experience to our district. We are excited to see the impact he will have on our entire school community.”
During his 23 years in education, Mr. Youngblut has taught middle school and high school mathematics, worked as a preK-12 instructional coach, and was a coordinator for an at-risk program at West High School in Waterloo. He has also coached at both the junior high and high school levels, including serving as a head coach for football, wrestling, baseball, and softball.
“My goal for this first school year is to build strong relationships with students, staff, parents, and community members so that we can all work together to provide the best educational experience for the students of the district,” said Youngblut. “I look forward to becoming part of the school and community in helping students grow to their potential and building strong relationships throughout the community.”
Youngblut will commence his new role on August 1.