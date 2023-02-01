Nashua- The Huskies will have a good chance at adding another trophy to their extensive collection.
Lake Mills took down Pocahontas Area by a score of 44-24 to take on Nashua-Plainfield in the finals.
Starting in 113 pounds, Nic Brase started things off with a 10-2 major decision win over Geraldo Vazquez.
Hayden Munn battled with Hayden Helgeson and edged out a tight 3-2 decision win.
Garret Rinken continued his outstanding season with a win by fall over Royce Peterson to put N-P ahead 13-0 after three matches.
Kendrick Huck cruised to a 51 second pin over Carter Christianson for six points in the 132 pound match.
Kaden Wilken continued the Husky win streak with a 14-4 major decision win over Steve Brandenburg.
Cody Cox put Lake Mills on the board with a 6-3 decision win over Devon Blanchard.
Jackson Carey made up for the loss with a 5-3 decision win over Garrett Ham. Carey’s win put N-P ahead 26-3.
Eli Kalainoff lost a tight 7-6 decision to Beau Kaufman in the 160 pound match.
Titus Evans got the first pin in four matches over Josiah Kjeldahl in 2:15.
Tate White had the quickest match of the night with a 19 second pin over Joe Young in the 182 pound bout and giving N-P six team points.
With the Huskies ahead 38-6, Aiden Sullivan dominated the 195 pound match with a 45 second pin over Andrew Grunhovd.
Wyatt Hanna put the Bulldogs back on the board with an 8-5 decision win over Jackson Zwanziger.
Lake Mills was open at 285 pounds, giving Landon Pratt the win by forfeit. N-P was open at 106 pounds, giving Lake Mills the win at that weight.
The Huskies took down Lake Mills by a final score of 50-15.
N-P was the top seed in the region and basically had a home mat advantage against Lake Mills.
"It boiled down to the guys were fired up," head coach Al Frost said. "We got the momentum early with some bigs wins in 120 pounds that we weren't favored in. In 138 pounds, it was a big swing match where Kaden Wilken got a major decision win after a major decision loss earlier in the year. We didn't give up any pins and everyone took care of business."
With the state dual meet just a few days away, the Huskies have little time to get ready for the loaded 1A bracket.
"It is going to come quick and we have to stay focused and take care of business," Frost said. "We come in as the four seed and we will face off against Wapsie Valley in the first round. It's a tough deal to keep wrestling the same team for what seems like the fifth time. We have to take it one match and one dual at a time."
N-P and Wapsie Valley have a long history this season that started off with an all-time classic match at the Battle of Waterloo that the Huskies won in the final match.
"The first time we dueled was at the Battle of Waterloo and it came down to the last match," Frost said. "We won by five that first time. The swing matches are going to be at 120 pounds, where we've beat that kid four times but it was only by a few points and Garrett Rinken has a tough test at his weight. We've split a few of the other middle weights that will be big swing weights."
N-P will wrestle in Coralville on Saturday at Xtreme Arena starting at 9 a.m.