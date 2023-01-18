NASHUA, IOWA — At its meeting last Monday night, the Nashua-Plainfield School Board approved a $3 million bond issue question that will appear on the ballot Tuesday, March 7.
An approved bond would support a new baseball/softball complex in Plainfield. However, N-P would use funds available through the one-cent statewide sales tax (known as SAVE) to pay off the bond—rather than increasing property taxes. With an approved vote, N-P will be able to save about $1 million in interest payments while paying off the bond more quickly.
As a result, even if the bond is approved March 7, there would be no resulting property tax impact for school district residents.
“We are excited to move forward with a plan to create outstanding baseball and softball facilities for our students and community, without the need to increase property taxes for residents,” said Todd Liechty, Superintendent. “This is a project that will benefit our entire community, including kids involved in our youth baseball and softball programs. We look forward to sharing more information and answering community members’ questions in the weeks ahead.”
The project calls for creating new high school baseball and softball diamonds with lights, along with concessions and restroom facilities. There would also be two youth diamonds at the site.