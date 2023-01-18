NASHUA, IOWA — At its meeting last Monday night, the Nashua-Plainfield School Board approved a $3 million bond issue question that will appear on the ballot Tuesday, March 7.

An approved bond would support a new baseball/softball complex in Plainfield. However, N-P would use funds available through the one-cent statewide sales tax (known as SAVE) to pay off the bond—rather than increasing property taxes. With an approved vote, N-P will be able to save about $1 million in interest payments while paying off the bond more quickly.