NASHUA, IOWA — The Nashua-Plainfield Community School District will host an informational meeting focused on the upcoming bond vote and the plan to build a new baseball/softball complex at the Plainfield campus.

The meeting will take place Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the N-P Middle School Commons. District leaders will be on hand to share information and answer questions about the project and how it will be financed.