Name: Aiden Lamborn
Officer Position: President
Grade: 12th
FFA Duties: The Duties of the President are: To Preside over meetings; To Appoint committees; To Coordinate chapter activities; and To Represent the chapter in Public Relations.
Your Ag Background:I grew up on an acreage where we have a large vegetable garden,
and both my parents come from dairy farms.
Plans after Graduation: After my graduation I plan on attending Iowa State University for
Mechanical Engineering
Years of FFA: 6 years
What have you enjoyed most about FFA? What I enjoyed the most was all the new places I got to go, all the people I got to meet, and all the opportunities this great organization has offered me.
What has FFA taught you or how has it prepared you for your future? FFA has taught me many valuable life skills and broadened my horizons of the world.
Why should students consider joining FFA? Students should join FFA to find and develop not only themselves, but both the people and communities around them.
Name: Jackson Zwanziger
Officer Position: Vice-President
Grade: 12th
FFA Duties: Assist in directing the work of our organization. Preside over the meeting room in the absence of our president. Provide a good example to all members of our FFA chapter.
Your Ag Background: I grew up on an acreage and helped my dad and grandpa on the
family farm. I have picked rock and run equipment since when I was able to and this has led to me being very passionate about the agriculture industry.
Plans after Graduation: After I graduate I plan to attend Iowa State University to study
Agricultural Engineering.
Years of FFA: 4 years
What have you enjoyed most about FFA? I have enjoyed the opportunities to grow my leadership skills through activities at our chapter, district, state, and national levels. These activities are not only fun but have taught me how to interact with my peers in a professional setting.
What has FFA taught you or how has it prepared you for your future? FFA has taught me time management and public speaking skills, provided me with opportunities throughout high school, and will give me more in the future.
Why should students consider joining FFA? FFA teaches you leadership skills that you will be able to use for the rest of your life. It is also an extremely fun organization to be a part of and provides a great atmosphere at every event.
Name: Isabella Dietz
Officer Position: Reporter
Grade: 11th
FFA Duties: Publicizes chapter activities, sends stories to district and state FFA reporters, and records FFA activities with pictures
Your Ag Background: While both of my parents don’t live on a farm, I have the opportunity to farm 3 acres of land for my SAE.
Plans after Graduation: I plan to go to Drake for their 3+3 program to get my doctorate in Occupational Therapy.
Years of FFA: 5 years
What have you enjoyed most about FFA? I enjoyed being able to get out of my comfort zone and learn skills that will help me tremendously in the workforce. Talking and meeting new people are my favorite.
What has FFA taught you or how has it prepared you for your future? It has helped me develop skills that I can use to help me. I can lead a team while also being an active participant in one. I am able to organize and prepare for task at hand while also being able to problem-solve when something arises.
Why should students consider joining FFA? FFA is a scary thing for some people to think about. Though it is a little intimidating at first these people welcome you and help prepare you for any problem. FFA has led me to being that person that I have always wanted to become.
Name: Jordyn Frost
Officer Position: Reporter
Grade: 11th
FFA Duties: I currently hold a position as FFA Reporter for the Nashua-Plainfield chapter. As the Reporter, my duties are to plan public information programs with local radio, television, newspaper, and service clubs that will make use of other opportunities to tell my chapters, FFA Story. I also release news and information to local and regional news media, publish a chapter newsletter, and send local stories to other areas, district, and state reporters.
Your Ag Background: My Ag background starts when I was a little girl growing up on a farm. My family would always have an assortment of animals for me to play with or to show when I was younger. One that has stuck the most has been horses. I continuously work on training and grooming my horses whenever there is a time to show. My biggest achievement when showing horses is participating in the Cowgirl Queen contest at the Iowa State Fair representing my FFA chapter.
Plans after Graduation: After I graduate I plan on going to a four-year college so that I can get all my general education so that I can, later on, apply for veterinary medicine school. For my general education, I don’t know quite where I might end up yet but for graduate school I plan to aim for Iowa State or Mississippi State University.
Years of FFA: 5 years
What have you enjoyed most about FFA? What I enjoy most about FFA are all the social interactions that you can get. From public speaking to just going to an FFA meeting, FFA will put you in situations where you will have to interact with others. When interacting with others you can gain friends and other social aspects of life.
What has FFA taught you or how has it prepared you for your future? FFA has taught me the responsibility that I will need for my future life. The current responsibilities that I hold, it has taught me that things may not be as easy as it seems. I also know that I will have to hold true to my responsibilities or others may lose faith in me. Which can cause more problems later on in the future.
Why should students consider joining FFA? I believe that other students should join FFA because it is fun and you can gain a lot of other knowledge from it. In FFA you can do an assortment of things that will help develop leadership qualities that you will need in life. When doing these activities many people find themselves actually having fun and putting themselves out there. In FFA you also gain knowledge in agriculture and as you know agriculture is almost part of everything.
Name: Bo Harrington
Officer Position: Sentinel
Grade: 12th
FFA Duties: Assist the president in maintaining order. Keep the meeting room, chapter equipment and supplies in proper condition. Welcome guests and visitors. Keep the meeting room comfortable. Take charge of candidates for degree ceremonies. Assist with special features and refreshments.
Your Ag Background: I help my family farm corn, soybeans, and hay. I also work in the
summer selling and picking for Harrington Sweetcorn.
Plans after Graduation: Attend Hawkeye Community college in hopes to transfer to a four
year college; majoring in business
Years of FFA: 4 years
What have you enjoyed most about FFA? I have enjoyed doing CDEs and being able to compete against others in FFA.
What has FFA taught you or how has it prepared you for your future? FFA has taught me how to become a better leader, how to communicate with others,
and everyday life skills.
Why should students consider joining FFA? FFA can give you so many different opportunities and you can learn a lot of skills that will help you in your future.
Name: Caleb Lentz
Officer Position: Chapter Treasurer
Grade: 11th, Junior
FFA Duties: My duties include receiving, recording and depositing FFA funds and issuing receipts. Presenting treasurer’s reports, collecting dues, maintaining an FFA Chapter Treasurer’s Book, and serving as chairperson for the finance committee.
Your Ag Background: I currently live on a farm with my family growing crops and feeding
out cattle.
Plans after Graduation: Undecided
Years of FFA: 5 years
What have you enjoyed most about FFA? Being able to meet new people at State and National conventions.
What has FFA taught you or how has it prepared you for your future? FFA through my SAE, has helped me develop financial and business management
skills.
Why should students consider joining FFA? FFA is full of opportunities and leadership roles where you can learn about the different facets of agriculture.
Name: Aiden Sullivan
Officer Position: Secretary
Grade: Junior
FFA Duties: I keep an accurate record of all meetings and communicate with the chapter what is going on.
Your Ag Background: I have raised cattle to show over the last 4 or 5 years and both of
my parents grew up in agriculture.
Plans after Graduation: I plan to attend Iowa State to major in Agricultural Engineering.
Years of FFA: 5
What have you enjoyed most about FFA? I have most enjoyed the conferences and events we have attended such as State and National Convention.
What has FFA taught you or how has it prepared you for your future? FFA has taught me leadership and time management. Both of these skills will be very helpful in my future when I am going off to college or looking to find a job.
Why should students consider joining FFA? Students should consider joining FFA because they get to try something new. It doesn’t matter if you’re a “farm kid” or not, everyone can find something they like in it and take a chance to learn something new.