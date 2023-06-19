Thursday, June 22:
Evening events held on Main Street
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. – Free-will donation meal- located at Posh & Prairie, supports 5th/6th grade Washington D.C. trip
6 p.m. – Princess/Prince contest
6:30 p.m – WODD Queen contest (scholarship awarded to winner!)
7 to 8 p.m. – Hot dog eating contest
8 to 11 p.m. – Band: Redline (sponsored by Big Willie’s Tavern)
8 to 11 p.m. – Street dance
Friday, June 23:
All events at the park unless noted
9 a.m. – Four-person best shot golf tournament (held at Nashua T&C, $25/person entry fee)
4 p.m. – Beer tent (Open until midnight, Venmo accepted)
5 to 11 p.m. – Food Truck Friday featuring local food vendors (Big Foot’s BBQ, Johnny’s Southern Grill & Seafood, All About Cheesesteaks, Shiverin Squirrel, Pa’s Park Pizza)
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – Kid/family triathlon: bike-kayak-run
5:30 to 9 p.m. – Kids pedal cars
8 p.m. – Movie at Compass Outreach Center — located at the corner of Greeley and Woodbridge Street
8 p.m. to 12 a.m. – Band: Kriss Karr
Saturday, June 24:
All events at the park unless noted
7:30 a.m. – 5K run/walk, $20 entry fee, begins in the park at upper shelter
8 to 9:30 a.m. – Chamber of Commerce breakfast — free donuts, coffee and juice
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Show & Shine in partnership with Cedar River Harley Davidson (located on Main Street)
10:30 a.m. – Parade, Grand Marshall: Dan and Lisa Zwanziger
11 a.m. – Local food trucks open
11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. – North Iowa Tae Kwon Do demonstration (at the bandshell)
12 p.m. – Beer tent (open until midnight, Venmo accepted)
12 p.m. – Ron Bilharz Jr. Memorial Horseshoe Tournament
12 p.m. – Sand volleyball tournament
12 to 1 p.m. – Public Library book sale at Library
12 to 2:30 p.m. – Band: Ritchie Lee & the Fabulous Fifties
12:30 to 3:30 p.m. – Kid games in the park, $10 wristband gets you unlimited inflatables, face painting, dunk tank, reptile zoo animals, balloon animals, train rides
12:30 to 3:30 p.m. – Free book giveaway, donated by Republic Church (by kids games)
1 p.m. – Basketball shooting contest
1 to 4 p.m. – Figure 8 races (located at Fairgrounds)
1 to 4 p.m.– BINGO, 50/50 cash winnings and raffle prizes (hosted by Lion’s Club)
3 p.m. – Bean bag tournament
3 to 5:30 p.m. – Band: Triple Threat
3:30 p.m. – Dodgeball tournament, held in the park
4:30 to 7 p.m. – Cattlemen’s meal, located in lower shelter
5:30 to 7 p.m. – Waterhawks Ski Show (sponsored by First State Bank)
7 p.m. – Nub catfish tournament
7 p.m. – Registration for night trapshoot (held at Nashua Gun Club)
8 p.m. to 12 a.m. – Band: Sushi Roll
10 p.m. – Fireworks
Sunday, June 25
10 a.m. – Community church service, located in the park at the Balwin Bandshell. This is a non-denominational Church Service. All are welcome! Community breakfast following church service