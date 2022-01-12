Nate Trainor, a long-time advocate for inclusion and the acceptance of people with disabilities, has just released his new book “Nate’s Triumph: Presuming Competence and the Fight for Inclusion” on Amazon in paperback and Kindle.
Nate shares his harrowing and inspirational experience of breaking through a veil of silence that lasted decades, made possible through sheer determination and tenacity.
Born with Joubert syndrome, he could not communicate with words until he was 21. Stuck in a system that prematurely labeled him “profoundly retarded,” Nate shares his battles with the public school system to be included, his incredible efforts to prove his intelligence, and the breakthroughs that finally gifted him with words and a voice. His journey proves how a person at a vast disadvantage can prevail in a world that seems hostile or indifferent to him.
“This book is a triumph indeed,” says Amy Lockard, novelist and opinion journalist. “Stirred by Nate’s courage and persistence, you will be grateful he has succeeded in finding his voice, one clear as a beam of light, a beacon of inspiration to all who dream of a better way, a better world.”
Though non-verbal, Nate is a powerful voice for inclusion. He has experienced firsthand what rejection, exclusion, and presumed incompetence feels like for his entire life. He volunteers his time to help others understand that everyone has many abilities, communicates across a neurodiverse spectrum, and belongs.
Nate gives presentations across the country, passionately advocating for those without a “voice” or a means to communicate. He wants them to know that they are not alone.
In the book, Nate reminds us that, “If we want to see the world and other people differently, we have to change our own hearts first. By shifting your perspective, you can help bring about a better world.”