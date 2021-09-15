Nathan H. Heise, 88, of Shell Rock, Iowa, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Jim Bauer officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Military rites will be conducted by the Avery-Slight American Legion, Post 393 of Shell Rock. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and an hour prior to the service on Saturday. Those attending the visitation and funeral service are encouraged to wear a mask and please dress casual. Memorials may be directed to Heise family for a later designation in Nate’s name and online condolences can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
