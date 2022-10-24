Martin Espada

WAVERLY, IA- Martin Espada, winner of the 2021 National Book Award for Poetry, will speak at the annual Michaelson, Briner & Kildahl Literary Symposium on Thursday, Nov. 3, at Wartburg College.

Espada will read selections of his poetry at 6 p.m. in the McCaskey Lyceum inside the Saemann Student Center. He will sign books after his talk, and Raccoon River Press will have copies of “Floaters,” Espada’s National Book Award winner, available for purchase. The North American Review will also sell copies of its most recent issue, which features Espada. Espada will meet with English and Scholars Program students earlier in the day.