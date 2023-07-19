The National Cattle Congress named Emily Ingalls from Van Horne as the 2023 National Cattle Congress Fair Queen on Sunday, July 16.
First runner-up was Rebekah Craighton of Latimer, and second runner-up was Madeleine Leary of Waverly.
Ingalls will reign over the National Cattle Congress Fair September 20-24 and will represent the fair in the Iowa State Fair Queen Contest in August. She will also appear at the Friends of NCC Barn Bash Aug. 26 and assist with the first Little Miss National Cattle Congress Contest Sept. 16.
“We were thrilled with all our contestants today,” stated National Cattle Congress Board President Deb Pullin-Van Auken. “Any of our competitors would be wonderful ambassadors of our fair, and they are fantastic young women. We wish Emily the very best at the Iowa State Fair Contest and look forward to her reign as our fair queen.”
About National Cattle Congress
The National Cattle Congress is an annual five-day fair in Waterloo, Iowa that provides exciting entertainment, food, a carnival midway, and opportunities for both home arts and livestock entries by both youth and adults. The 2022 event attracted 90,000 people. More information about the fair can be found at nationalcattlecongress.com or on their Facebook page.