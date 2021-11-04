National Philanthropy Day® (NPD) recognizes and celebrates the individuals and organizations who have done so much to enrich our community.
Take part in the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Northeast Iowa Chapter National Philanthropy Day® by attending the celebration luncheon Tuesday, Nov. 16.
National Philanthropy Day® acknowledges the entire spectrum of services provided by the nonprofit community and recognizes the profound impact that philanthropy has on the fabric of society. There are five award categories: Philanthropy, Legacy, Governance, Community Partnerships, and Youth. These ‘Gifts of the Heart’ awards honor those individuals and groups who, through their hard work and dedication, have enhanced philanthropy, their communities and the world.
“The pandemic has seen increases in giving throughout Northeast Iowa,” said Chad Allen, NPD Committee chair. “Folks wanted to see organizations pull through the other side stronger than ever. In honor of a long tradition of helping others, the Association of Fundraising Professionals seeks to recognize their ‘Gifts of the Heart’ which shape our communities and strengthen the programs and services that many of our residents rely on.”
This year’s 2021 Gift of the Heart Honorees include:
Community Partnerships: House of Hope and Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity, Candeo Church and Target
Governance: Salvation Army Advisory Board and Friends of Gallagher Bluedorn Board
Legacy: Bill Bradford, Charlene Montgomery, Denver Lions Club and the Weiner Family
Philanthropy: Barb Corson, Dottie Plager, and Dave and Jeanne Allbaugh
Youth: Harrison Redfern and Will Lynch, Waterloo Youth City Council and Youth Art Team
Award recipients and nominees will be recognized at the Nov. 16 luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Falls. Tickets are $40 per person or $300 per table of eight. Registration information can be found at www.afpneia.org/2021-national-philanthropy-day-rsvp.html.
For more information, please contact Lauren Finke at lauren_finke@vccv.org or 319-883-3015 or visit www.afpneia.org/national-philanthropy-day.html.