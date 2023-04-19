A company proposing to build a carbon sequestration pipeline in Iowa, a portion of which runs through Bremer County, is suing the Bremer County Board of Supervisors, alleging that a zoning ordinance the board passed usurps federal and state laws, that it is written in bad faith, and that it interferes with the rights of the company and landowners’ rights.
Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC, is asking the court to declare the ordinance unlawful and void it. If allowed to stand, the company says, it would, among other things, “establish a system by which no pipeline could ever be built in Iowa.”
Navigator plans to develop a pipeline through Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota, transporting pressurized CO2 from facilities like ethanol, fertilizer and agricultural plants.
It is expected to cross 33 of Iowa’s 99 counties, according to the lawsuit.
In the civil lawsuit, which was filed on April 12 by the company, its lawyer, Elizabeth A. Culhane, of Omaha, Nebraska-based Fraser Stryker PC LLO, objects to the scope of the ordinance; its “robust permitting process;” the setback requirements for the proposed route; the requirement that landowners apply for a permit from the county before signing an agreement with the pipeline company and the imposition of penalties by the county should the landowners violate the requirements.
In a 36-page complaint to the U.S.District Court for the Northern District of Iowa Eastern Division, the company is asking the court to invalidate the ordinance and stop the county from “enforcing or implementing any resolution, ordinance, moratorium, ban, or other regulation that purports or intends to regulate any aspect of Navigator’s HGPS project, including but not limited to those regarding safety or the location or routing of the pipeline.”
It also asks for costs and reasonable attorneys’ fees.
The lawsuit argues the benefits of building the pipeline
In the lawsuit, Navigator says that the ethanol industry, which will receive tax incentives for the plan, has pledged to reducing carbon intensity to 70% lower than petroleum gasoline by 2030, and carbon neutrality by 2050.
“...only with projects like Heartland Greenway can the ethanol industry achieve such ambitious goals,” the lawsuit says.
Navigator said it had secured agreements with 20 ethanol plants and one fertilizer plant, the complaint notes.
“The carbon intensity score of the ethanol produced from plants using Heartland Greenway for sequestration can be reduced by as much as 50%, making them more competitive in the low-carbon fuel markets that pay premiums for low carbon ethanol,” the complaint reads.
It further suggests that this might create “economic savings,” which the food processors might pass along to their customers.
They also assert that the project will “strengthen the agricultural industry in general and specifically in Iowa.
“Economically, strong and durable ethanol and fertilizer plants benefit farmers,” the complaint says. “The ethanol industry is the largest purchaser of Iowa corn, consuming approximately 57% of Iowa’s corn crop each year. A stable ethanol industry provides Iowa’s farmers with a reliable market for their corn and underpins the value of 26 million acres of Iowa farmland those crops are grown on. Furthermore, low-carbon fertilizer produced in Iowa can become a high-value input into crop production, and farmers can realistically expect that crops grown using such low-carbon fertilizer will command a premium over those using other higher-carbon inputs.”
Among the further benefits listed in the complaint are temporary construction jobs; full-time jobs to operate and maintain the pipeline; right-of-way (ROW) payments; additional sales tax revenues from the sale of goods and services during construction and long term operation and maintenance of the pipeline; annual state and local community revenue from property taxes; and long-term support of regional contractors, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers through ongoing purchase of goods and services to operate and maintain the pipeline system.
The lawsuit argues that the “robust permitting process” established by the ordinance “in large part mimics the process set forth for the IUB in Chapter 479B,” and requires the pipeline company to comply with multiple setbacks, and imposes a requirement on landowners to get the board’s permission prior to signing an easement with the company, and imposing fines on them if they fail to obtain such permit.
The suit claims that the ordinance “prescribes safety standards beyond those found in federal law, establishes a separate permitting system from that provided by Chapter 479B, mandates routing and siting rules that conflict with the IUB’s exclusive authority to determine a pipeline’s route, and threatens to punish landowners who enter into an agreement with any pipeline company.”
If allowed to stand, Navigator says, the ordinance would render the existing permitting process “superfluous,” and “would empower any county to act as a super legislature and single-handedly determine the viability of any intercounty and interstate pipeline project, regardless of the wishes of other counties in Iowa or the needs of the State or the federal government.”
Board’s initial response
Last summer, the board had filed a complaint with the Iowa Utilities Board, which has regulatory authority, objecting to the use of eminent domain for the project.
“The unrestricted and inappropriate use of eminent domain threatens and undermines private property rights,” the board’s letter reads.
“Bremer County also strives to protect our land use and its sustainability for agricultural purposes throughout the area. We are concerned about the proper and full restoration of agricultural land following pipeline construction, interference with proper drainage, the effects of pipeline construction on long-term soil health, and other possible negative environmental impacts. We are also concerned that the loss of economic value on residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural land used by the pipeline will be long-term, not just temporary.”
The board met on Monday in a closed session to determine its response to the lawsuit.
County Attorney Darius Robinson said the county’s outside counsel will file a response in the next few weeks.
“It’s just a step in the process,” said Corey Cerwinske, the new supervisor for District 2. “The courts will define where jurisdiction lies. When we passed the ordinance, we were expecting to have a lawsuit filed.”