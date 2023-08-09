NCAA Division III will celebrate its 50th anniversary, launching a logo to mark the occasion and releasing details about the milestone. The celebration starts Aug. 6 to commemorate the date NCAA members voted to reorganize into three divisions in 1973.
“The longevity and success of Division III is due to the commitment of our members and the student-athletes,” said Louise McCleary, vice president of Division III. “Over five decades, Division III schools and conferences have remained focused on ensuring athletics are a critical component of a student-athlete’s well-rounded college experience. It’s resulted in five decades of success, which we can’t wait to celebrate with members across the country.”
The 50th anniversary campaign will mark significant moments in the division’s past, such as first national champions. It also will celebrate both current and former student-athletes and recognize the relationship the division shares with Special Olympics. In addition, members should look for a division-wide week of service later this year.
Division III started Aug. 6, 1973, with 240 member schools and conferences. On Nov. 10, 1973, Ashland became the first Division III national champion by winning the inaugural men’s cross country championship hosted by Wheaton (Illinois).
Today, Division III is the NCAA’s largest division, with 433 active schools and 44 voting conferences. Of 477 total members, more than 180 have been part of the division since its creation 50 years ago.
Members should stay tuned to Division III channels for more information on the 50th anniversary campaign.