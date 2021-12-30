Gov. Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation Thursday, Dec. 16 for Allamakee, Bremer, Chickasaw, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek Counties in response to severe weather beginning Dec. 15. The governor’s proclamation activated the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program (IIAGP) and the Iowa Disaster Case Management (IDCM) program.
The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program (IIAGP) may provide up to $5,000 of assistance, reimbursement and/or vendor voucher, for covered items to households with income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. You may be eligible for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and repair or replacement of personal items damaged by the storm. Applications must be made through your local community action office and must be received within 45 days from the date of the proclamation. The final day to apply is January 31, 2022. For more information or to download an application, visit https://www.neicac.org/programs/disaster-assistance/.
The Iowa Disaster Case Management (IDCM) program is to address serious needs to overcome disaster-related hardship, injury, or adverse conditions. Disaster case managers work with customers to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance and referrals. There is no income eligibility requirement for Disaster Case Management and there is no direct financial assistance provide by Disaster Case Management. Disaster Case Management closes 180 days from the disaster proclamation.
Individuals suffering losses of personal property or having structural damage to their personal residence may contact this Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation’s Family Services Office: Bremer County Family Services Office – 319-352-4532.
Additionally, residents of counties impacted by the recent severe weather are asked to report damage to help local and state officials better understand the damage sustained. Damage to property, roads, utilities, and other storm-related information may be reported.
This information will be collected by the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and shared with local emergency management agencies. Damage may be reported at www.homelandsecurity.iowa.gov.