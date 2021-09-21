The Northeast Iowa Food Bank celebrated their past 40 years of service to northeast Iowa and set the stage for the next 40 years including unveiling their new logo and brand identity.
The NEIFB celebrates its history of service, recognizing the challenges of the past couple of years while showing the community what they can expect from the Food Bank in years to come. This December, the NEIFB will be celebrating 40 in service to northeast Iowa. The Food Bank proudly has grown a foundation in service to northeast Iowa due to the community’s commitment, partnership and vision. A vision, where no one should go hungry in northeast Iowa. People from communities all across northeast Iowa have invested in the NEIFB’s mission with their time, money, influence, and advocacy. Communities coming together have made, and will make, a difference in the lives of so many. Every Meal. Every Day.
What this community has done, no matter if it was 40 years ago, today or 40 years from now are making an impact. Northeast Iowa is a true example that we are better together and together, we can make a difference that matters.
The NEIFB’s new logo unveiling is a bold update from their current logo and brand identity. The new Food Bank logo represents who they are, who they serve and that every one of us can make an impact.
The new logo consists of
• Sixteen dots to represent the 16 counties that the Food Bank serves in northeast Iowa.
• The dots are each a different color representing uniqueness and diversity of each individual the Food Bank serves, demonstrating that each person has their own story.
• The radiating dots share the impact of the Food Bank spreading throughout the community and is continuous in their service throughout the many programs they provide.
• The NEIFB is also symbolically located in the middle and the dots radiate out. This represents the ripple effect that the Food Bank has on northeast Iowa.
“As we have worked to ensure we accomplish our mission, the road hasn’t been easy. However, with a passionate group of people, who have high integrity and working tirelessly on a daily basis, has come up with progressive and intentional ideas to meet the needs in the communities we serve” said Barbara Prather, Executive Director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. “Our new logo and branding reflect our passion for partnership, our diversity, and NEIFB’s commitment to be there for every meal, every day.”
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank wants everyone to know and rely on that fact that they are here for the long haul and together, they will feed the people in northeast Iowa who need it.
In order to make a continued impact, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank needs your new or continued partnership in volunteering, donating, and advocating so that for the next 40 plus years, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank will be here for every meal, every day!
About The Northeast Iowa Food Bank:
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank distributes nutritious food and grocery products to 170 nonprofit organizations and programs that help families and individuals with food assistance. For 40 years, the Food Bank has alleviated hunger and provided nutrition education through its programs. Last year, the Food Bank distributed more than 9.4 million meals within a 16-county service area.
The Food Bank oversees eight programs that serve our communities: Member Agency Distribution, Cedar Valley Food Pantry, Backpack Program, Kids Cafe, Elderly Nutrition, Mobile Food Pantries, Summer Feeding, and a Community Garden. The Food Bank is a proud member of the Iowa Food Bank Association and Feeding America.