The Northeast Iowa Food Bank will hold their annual Empty Bowls event on the evening of Friday, March 25 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Falls.
The event begins at 6 p.m. and will conclude around 9 p.m., with special host from KWWL morning news’ Daniel Winn and meteorologist Joie Bettenhausen
The goal of the event is to raise awareness and educate the community on the issue of hunger. In addition to receiving a simple meal of bread, soup and a locally handmade symbolic bowl, event attendees will have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets, and participate in a silent and live auction. Auction items include electronics, artwork, jewelry, sports memorabilia, and several gift certificates. This will be the 13th year Empty Bowls has been held in the Cedar Valley benefiting the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
“This is one of our biggest fundraising events. Tickets are only $25 and all dollars raised will go to support the Food Bank and the estimated 35,000 individuals who are estimated to be hungry in northeast Iowa,” stated Barbara Prather, Executive Director. “In 2021 the Food Bank raised over $15,000 to fight hunger in northeast Iowa from out Empty Bowls event. Your support not only raises funds but raises awareness to this important issue.”
Tickets can be purchased online at www.emptybowls.live/2022 or at the Food Bank during normal business hours and at the door on the night of the event. To keep up to date on the silent and live auction items, visit the Empty Bowls event on Facebook for frequent updates.