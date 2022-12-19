CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — As the fall semester draws to a close, the University of Northern Iowa congratulates the nearly 800 students who are graduating with their undergrad or graduate degrees.
760 students have applied to graduate, 92% of whom are Iowa residents. Graduates include:
229 College of Humanities, Arts & Sciences students
229 College of Education students
145 College of Business students
129 College of Social & Behavioral Sciences students
28 Interdisciplinary students
- all figures as of 1 p.m., Dec. 15, 2022
UNI will celebrate its graduates with a commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 in the McLeod Center.
Graduation rates for UNI students stand at record high levels for the second year in a row. The four-year graduation rate increased by five percent over last year, and is nearly 20 percentage points above similar universities. One in 12 UNI students graduate in only three years.