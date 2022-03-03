The Boston-based Neave Trio will give three performances in March in Iowa, presented by the Waverly Chamber Music Series, Luther College, and University of Northern Iowa. Each of the performances is free and open to the public. Neave Trio will perform a program presented by the Waverly Chamber Music Series at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Narthex of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School (301 First St. NW), featuring music by a trio of esteemed women composers, including Ethel Smyth’s “Piano Trio in D minor,” Lili Boulanger’s “Deux pièces en trio (D’un soir triste and D’un matin de printemps)” and Cecile Chaminade’s “Piano Trio in G minor.”
Ethel Smyth was both recognized and marginalized throughout her career as a composer and suffragist in the early-mid 20th century. Although composed in 1880, Smyth’s first piano trio did not receive a public performance in the U.S. until 1985.
Companion pieces, D’un soir triste (Of a sad evening) and D’un matin de printemps (Of a spring morning), are two of the last works Lili Boulanger wrote with her own hand. The piano trio versions of these pieces are one of three Boulanger composed – the other two being for piano and violin or flute, and for full orchestra.
Primarily a concert pianist, Cécile Chaminade’s Piano Trio in G Minor unifies the strings with the piano in a supportive, balanced setting.
Anna Williams, Neave Trio’s violinist, says, “There is so much great repertoire that is under-performed, especially from women composers, and we feel it is essential to program and record these masterworks. These women really broke down barriers and paved the way for future generations and we are excited to honor their unique contributions and voices.
Since forming in 2010, Neave Trio – violinist Anna Williams, cellist Mikhail Veselov, and pianist Eri Nakamura – has earned enormous praise for its engaging, cutting-edge performances.
WQXR explains, “’Neave’ is actually a Gaelic name meaning ‘bright’ and ‘radiant’, both of which certainly apply to this trio’s music making.”
The group’s 2019 album “Her Voice,” on Chandos Records, was named one of the best recordings of the year by both The New York Times and BBC Radio 3. The Boston Musical Intelligencer reports, “it is inconceivable that they will not soon be among the busiest chamber ensembles going,” and “their unanimity, communication, variety of touch, and expressive sensibility rate first tier.”
Neave has performed at many esteemed concert series and at festivals worldwide, including Lincoln Center’s Mostly Mozart Festival, Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall, Smithsonian American Art Museum, 92nd Street Y, Rockport Chamber Music Festival, Norfolk and Norwich Chamber Music Series (United Kingdom), and the Samoylov and Rimsky Korsakow Museums’ Chamber Music Series in St. Petersburg (Russia).
The Trio has held residency positions at Brown University, University of Virginia, San Diego State University as the first ever Fisch/Axelrod Trio-in-Residence, and the Banff Centre (Canada), among many other institutions. Neave Trio was also in residence at the MIT School of Architecture and Design in collaboration with dancer/choreographer Richard Colton. In the fall of 2017, the Trio joined the faculty of the Longy School of Music of Bard College as Alumni Artists, Faculty Ensemble‑in‑Residence.
Neave Trio strives to champion new works by living composers and reach wider audiences through innovative concert presentations, regularly collaborating with artists of all mediums. These collaborations include “D-Cell: an Exhibition & Durational Performance,” conceived and directed by multi-disciplinary visual artist David Michalek; as well as performances with the Blythe Barton Dance Company; with dance collective BodySonnet; with projection designer Ryan Brady; in the interactive concert series “STEIN2.0,” with composer Amanuel Zarzowski; in “Klee Musings” by acclaimed American composer Augusta Read Thomas, which was premiered by Neave; in the premiere of Eric Nathan’s “Missing Words V,” sponsored by Coretet; in Leah Read’s “Cloud Burst” for piano trio and electronics; in Dale Trumbore’s “Another Chance”; and in a music video by filmmaker Amanda Alvarez Díaz of Astor Piazzolla’s “Otoño Porteño.”
In addition to “Her Voice,” Neave Trio’s other critically acclaimed recordings include “Celebrating Piazzolla” (Azica Records, 2018), which features mezzo-soprano Carla Jablonski; “French Moments” (Chandos Records, 2018); and its debut album, “American Moments” (Chandos Records, 2016).
For more information, visit www.neavetrio.com.