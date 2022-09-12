Thank Yous

Recently, I bought a box of Thank You notes. I’m using them for all those occasions where I once thought I had to have a different card each time. These remind me to be thankful for so much and to so many.

Recently I needed a single brick. I began at Strotman Building Center as it seemed it might be a good place for building supplies. They said no bricks here but try Ramker. Went to Ramker Construction and Supply and asked. Ramker has done great work on my house at least 6 times through the years. Scott immediately came out, said they had bricks, what color? Brought the perfect one to me and at no charge.

With that brick I was able to create a game for the brickmaking side of my family to play at the Reunion. We had such a good time.

Patricia Coffie is a storyteller and retired librarian living in Waverly. She can be reached at maemaude@me.com.