Recently I needed a single brick. I began at Strotman Building Center as it seemed it might be a good place for building supplies. They said no bricks here but try Ramker. Went to Ramker Construction and Supply and asked. Ramker has done great work on my house at least 6 times through the years. Scott immediately came out, said they had bricks, what color? Brought the perfect one to me and at no charge.
With that brick I was able to create a game for the brickmaking side of my family to play at the Reunion. We had such a good time.
Had a new clothes dryer installed and, while cleaning that corner, noticed what seemed a strange gas line connection. Called MidAmerican as with my congenitally problematic nose, I could not tell if there was a gas smell or not. The person who came was great—checked house and all connections to all gas lines and explained why that line to the dryer was like that.
Love and need that first mug of coffee. One morning, no coffee. Thought I had another package, but no. Went out to our three groceries to do a little shopping and price comparison. I know there are many factors in pricing but 22.99 and 20.99 and 17.92 for the very same thing on the very same morning? $5.07 more for highest over lowest? Glad I checked. Love per unit pricing!
Took new onesies to Friends of the Family., doll clothes to Trinkets and Togs, and a big box of craft supplies to a friend who is a storyteller and puppeteer and married to one who is a teacher. So many things to pass along. Six big boxes shipped to other creative people as well.
Pleased to see the finishing details under way for Cedar Lane. Glad we could use it even though not completely done. Looking better and better.
Asked myself if it was better that the hair I found in my ice cube was mine and in an ice cube I made than it was to find a hair in the ice in a drink purchased somewhere…. A little.
Loving the Zoom contacts with storytellers worldwide. Also loving the contacts with those who want to share Iowa legacies found in my family.
So grateful for the loving and caring provided by loved ones and Hospice and Care Centers to those we love.
Thank you to poll workers already preparing to be there to enable us to vote.
Recently, I bought a box of Thank You notes. I’m using them for all those occasions where I once thought I had to have a different card each time. These remind me to be thankful for so much and to so many.
Patricia Coffie is a storyteller and retired librarian living in Waverly. She can be reached at maemaude@me.com.