For many of us, engaging in activities that connect us to each other and to our communities can enrich our lives and help us stay healthy.
Unaddressed social isolation can lead to loneliness and impact our physical and mental health. Older adults can be significantly affected by social isolation because they are more likely to live alone and may have limited access to technology.
Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) is launching a Virtual Senior Center to help reach older Iowans who may be feeling the impact of social isolation. The Virtual Senior Center will feature fun activities, guest presenters, games, and much more!
Anyone is welcome to join. If the participant has a computer, tablet, or smartphone with an internet connection, they can join through a link provided by NEI3A. If they do not have internet or device at home, we may be able to help. NEI3A has partnered with GrandPads to allow individuals to check out the devices. GrandPads are easy-to-use tablets designed specifically for older individuals.
Get together with friends at our Virtual Senior Center! For more information, call Elise Bovy at 319-231-6798.
Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging serves 18 counties in Northeast Iowa and is one of six Area Agencies on Aging in Iowa. With a mission of empowering older individuals to age with dignity and independence, NEI3A strives to improve older Iowans’ lives, their caregivers, and their communities by providing information, services and supports to enable aging at home. For more information, visit www.nei3a.org.