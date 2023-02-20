The Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation Board of Directors will hold its regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 27 via Microsoft TEAMS beginning at 6 p.m.
Items on the Agenda:
1. Call to order & recite Mission Statement
2. Approve Agenda and 1/23/23 Board Meeting Minutes
3. Finance Committee Report
4. Program Presentation – Karli Schmelzer – Family Services
5. February Program & Agency Dashboard Report
6. Discuss/Approve NEICAC Core Values Update
7. Head Start/Early Head Start
8. Review Family Development Self-Sufficiency (FaDSS) Program Annual Report
9. Approve Crisis & Food Assistance Policy Update
10. Grant Updates
11. Director’s Report
12. Miscellaneous
13. Schedule Next Meeting Date – March 27, 2023
14. Adjourn