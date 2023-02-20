The Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation Board of Directors will hold its regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 27 via Microsoft TEAMS beginning at 6 p.m.

Items on the Agenda:

1. Call to order & recite Mission Statement

2. Approve Agenda and 1/23/23 Board Meeting Minutes

3. Finance Committee Report

4. Program Presentation – Karli Schmelzer – Family Services

5. February Program & Agency Dashboard Report

6. Discuss/Approve NEICAC Core Values Update

7. Head Start/Early Head Start

8. Review Family Development Self-Sufficiency (FaDSS) Program Annual Report

9. Approve Crisis & Food Assistance Policy Update

10. Grant Updates

11. Director’s Report

12. Miscellaneous

13. Schedule Next Meeting Date – March 27, 2023

14. Adjourn