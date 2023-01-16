The Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation Board of Directors will hold its regular meeting on Monday, January 23, 2023 via Microsoft TEAMS beginning at 6:00 PM.
Items on the Agenda:
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation Board of Directors will hold its regular meeting on Monday, January 23, 2023 via Microsoft TEAMS beginning at 6:00 PM.
Items on the Agenda:
1. Call to order & recite Mission Statement
2. Introduce New Board Members
3. Approve Agenda and 11/28/22 Board Meeting Minutes
4. Review 11/15/22 Personnel Committee Minutes
5. Finance Committee Report
6. Approve Agency-Wide Annual Budget
7. Audit Planning
8. Review Strategic Plan & January Program & Agency Dashboard Reports
9. Approve Fiscal Policy & Procedures Manual Updates
10. Weatherization (WAP) & Low-Income Home Energy Assistance (LIHEAP)
11. Personnel
12. Head Start/Early Head Start
13. Approve Discontinuance of Programs
14. Update on Grant & Annual Fundraiser Campaign
15. Director’s Report
16. Miscellaneous
17. Schedule Next Meeting Date – February 27, 2023 (Virtual)
18. Adjourn
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly this evening. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly this evening. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Cloudy skies. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.