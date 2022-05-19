The Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation Board of Directors will hold its regular meeting on Monday, May 23, 2022 via Microsoft TEAMS beginning at 6:00 PM.

Items on the Agenda:

1. Call to order & recite Mission Statement

2. Approve Agenda and 4/25/22 Board Meeting Minutes

3. Review 5/5/22 Planning Committee Meeting Minutes

4. Board Member Photo!

5. Finance Committee Report

6. Program Presenters – Sharon Burke (ECP Director) & Cheryl Martins (CACFP Coordinator) – ECP and CACFP Programs 7. Update on Postville Building Space

8. Planning Committee Update

9. Head Start

10. Housing Update

11. Approve Wage Increase to Weatherization Specialist Position

12. Approve Wage Increase to Early Childhood Programs Director

13. Discuss Board Meeting Structure (In-Person & Virtual)

14. Grant Updates

15. Director’s Report

16. Miscellaneous

17. Schedule Next Meeting Date – June 27, 2022

18. Adjourn