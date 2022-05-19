The Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation Board of Directors will hold its regular meeting on Monday, May 23, 2022 via Microsoft TEAMS beginning at 6:00 PM.
Items on the Agenda:
1. Call to order & recite Mission Statement
2. Approve Agenda and 4/25/22 Board Meeting Minutes
3. Review 5/5/22 Planning Committee Meeting Minutes
4. Board Member Photo!
5. Finance Committee Report
6. Program Presenters – Sharon Burke (ECP Director) & Cheryl Martins (CACFP Coordinator) – ECP and CACFP Programs 7. Update on Postville Building Space
8. Planning Committee Update
9. Head Start
10. Housing Update
11. Approve Wage Increase to Weatherization Specialist Position
12. Approve Wage Increase to Early Childhood Programs Director
13. Discuss Board Meeting Structure (In-Person & Virtual)
14. Grant Updates
15. Director’s Report
16. Miscellaneous
17. Schedule Next Meeting Date – June 27, 2022
18. Adjourn