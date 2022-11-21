The Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation Board of Directors will hold its regular meeting on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Fayette County Courthouse Assembly Room in West Union beginning at 6 p.m.
The Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation Board of Directors will hold its regular meeting on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Fayette County Courthouse Assembly Room in West Union beginning at 6 p.m.
Items on the Agenda:
1. Call to order & recite Mission Statement
2. Approve Agenda and 10/24/22 Board Meeting Minutes
3. Finance Committee Report
4. Program Presenter – Nichole Griese – FaDSS Coordinator
5. Review November Program & Agency Dashboard Report
6. Approve NEICAC Board Manual Revisions
7. Review Agency-Wide Comprehensive Risk Assessment Report
8. Personnel Committee Report
9. Community Services Block Grant (CSBG)
10. Head Start/Early Head Start
11. Review General Relief Budgets (Chickasaw, Fayette, Howard & Winneshiek Counties)
12. Housing Program
13. Update on NEICAC Annual Fundraiser Campaign
14. Grant & Funding Updates
15. Director’s Report
16. Review of Board Membership for NEICAC Public Representatives (post Election)
17. Miscellaneous
18. Schedule Next Meeting Date – January 23, 2023 (Virtual)
19. Adjourn
