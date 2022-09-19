The Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation Board of Directors will hold its regular meeting on Monday, September 26, 2022 via Microsoft TEAMS beginning at 6:00 PM.
Items on the Agenda:
Updated: September 19, 2022 @ 8:00 pm
The Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation Board of Directors will hold its regular meeting on Monday, September 26, 2022 via Microsoft TEAMS beginning at 6:00 PM.
Items on the Agenda:
1. Call to order & recite Mission Statement
2. Approve Agenda and 7/25/22 Board Meeting Minutes
3. Finance Committee Report
4. Program Presenter– Karen Henry – Outreach & LIHEAP Director
5. Introduce New Program & Agency Dashboard Reports
6. Review and Approve Audit Firm Recommendation
7. Review & Accept Customer Satisfaction Reports
8. Approve Pay Scale Revisions & Increase to Agency Positions
9. Approve Head Start Coach Job Description and Wage Scale
10. Community Services Block Grant (CSBG)
11. Head Start & CACFP
12. Review & Approve Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
13. Transit
14. Grant/Funding Updates
15. Director’s Report
16. Miscellaneous
17. Schedule Next Meeting Date – October 24, 2022 (Virtual)
18. Adjourn
