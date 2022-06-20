The Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation Board of Directors will hold its regular meeting
on Monday, June 27, 2022 at the Fayette County Courthouse Assembly Room in West Union beginning
at 6:00 PM.
Items on the Agenda:
1. Call to order & recite Mission Statement
2. Approve Agenda and 5/23/22 Board Meeting Minutes
3. Finance Committee Report
4. Review & Accept FY21 Audit Report & 990 – Neil Schraeder, Hacker & Nelson PC
5. Accept Completed (Via Personnel Committee) Executive Director Performance Evaluation
6. Review & Approved Updated Job Description – Executive Director
7. Review/Approve Executive Director Compensation
8. Review NEICAC Strategic Plan Progress & Update
9. Discuss/Approve Discontinuation of Community Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Program (CAPP)
10. Head Start
11. Approve Upper Mississippi Gaming Corporation Grant Application & Review Grant Updates
12. Discuss/Approve Non-Profit Innovation Fund for Infrastructure Project and Application
13. Director’s Report
14. Miscellaneous
15. Schedule Next Meeting Date – July 25, 2022
16. Adjourn