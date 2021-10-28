Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation (NEICAC) Family Service Offices are taking applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Nov. 1 through April 30, 2022. ALL homeowners and renters are eligible to apply.
LIHEAP customers will need to furnish the following when applying for LIHEAP:
• form of identification for all household members
• a copy of their most recent heating and electric bill
• proof of all household members’ gross income for the past 30 calendar days, the most recent 12 months or for the past calendar year.
Eligibility for participation is established according to the following federal income guidelines:
HOUSEHOLD INCOME MAXIMUMS 200% OF POVERTY
Household
Size
Annual
Gross Income
$25,760
$34,840
$43,920
$53,000
$62,080
$71,160
$80,240
$89,320
For households with more than eight members, add $9,080 annually for each additional member
LIHEAP is funded through the Iowa Department of Human Rights and has been established to help qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay a portion of their primary heating costs. This program is not designed to pay a household’s total energy costs. The program will provide supplemental assistance based on several factors. Those factors include total household income, household size, dwelling type, and type of heating fuel, among others. All low-income Northeast Iowans are encouraged to apply, including senior citizens and individuals with disabilities. Households burning wood or where heating is included as part of the rent may also be eligible for assistance.
Your local Northeast Iowa Community Action Family Service Office is open by appointment only. Contact your nearest office or visit our website at www.neicac.org to schedule an appointment. We also continue to complete applications by mail, email, phone, fax or online. For more information contact your local NEICAC (Community Action) Family Service Office, at 117 W. Bremer Ave. in Waverly, 319-352-4532, or call the NEICAC central office in Decorah at 563- 382-9608 or visit our website at www.neicac.org.