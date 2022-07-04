Rebecca Neiduski will be inaugurated as the 18th president of Wartburg College at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, in Neumann Auditorium during the college’s Homecoming & Family Weekend.
A committee has been assembled to develop the schedule of activities for inauguration weekend. The full schedule will be released later this summer.
“We are excited to share this inaugural celebration of President Neiduski with our students, faculty, staff, Waverly community and our far-reaching alumni network,” said Mike McCoy, chair of the Wartburg Board of Regents. “Becky has already demonstrated a deep commitment to learning about our great institution and officially begins work on July 1. Many thanks to the large group planning this special Homecoming weekend.”
The steering committee will be co-chaired by Debora Johnson-Ross, vice president of academic affairs and dean of the faculty, and Christine DeVries, associate professor of chemistry. Other members include:
- The Rev. Halcyon Bjornstad, interim dean of spiritual life
- Emily Christensen, chief communication officer and assistant director of marketing and communication
- Ellen Engh, director of alumni and parent engagement
- Gordy Field, 2022-23 student body president
- Marty Johnson, director of dining services
- Lee Nelson, professor of music and Zahn Chair in Choral Conducting
- Joy Skinner, administrative assistant, President’s Office
- Janeen Stewart, executive administrator for the President’s Office and secretary, Board of Regents
- Keith Strand, director of maintenance and cleaning
- Kristin Teig Torres, director of community engagement
Neiduski was announced as the next president of Wartburg College in March. She comes to Wartburg from Elon University in Elon, N.C., where she served as the dean of the School of Health Sciences.
The college’s first female president in the institution’s 170-year history, Neiduski earned a bachelor’s degree in movement and sport science from Purdue University and a master’s degree in occupational therapy from Washington University in St. Louis. She later earned a Doctor of Philosophy in education from St. Louis University. She will begin her role at Wartburg effective July 1.
“It is an honor to become part of the Wartburg family at such an exciting time in this institution’s history. With the theme of Ubuntu, ‘I am because we are,’ as our shared commitment, I look forward to working with our campus community, alumni, board and supporters to continue to build an inclusive community and execute our strategic plan,” Neiduski said.