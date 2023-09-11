The Northeast Iowa Food Bank would like to thank Governor Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority for awarding us the Iowa Food Insecurity Infrastructure Fund Grant of $2,000,000. This gift will allow us to make distribution and programming updates to meet the increased need food insecurity has caused in northeast Iowa.
It will enable us to add storage racking, expand the cooler and freezer section, updating and certifying the repacking area, and revamping our volunteer space in our Waterloo facility. These plans will offer the needed space to access the additional food.
“Unfortunately, for many in northeast Iowa Food Insecurity remains a problem, these funds along with community support will set the Food Bank up for a future where people in northeast Iowa will have access to Every Meal Every Day. We thank the Governor for her support of this project”, stated Barbara Prather, Executive Director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Per the Governor’s Press Release: “The Iowa Food Insecurity Infrastructure Fund was established to help more Iowans in need get access to fresh, nutritious food. The grants were made available through the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act.”
“With this investment, these networks will be able to update and modernize their facilities, provide more access to fresh foods, and serve Iowans for many years to come,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Food insecurity doesn’t exist in a vacuum and requires a realistic approach to interrupt the cycle before Iowans become food insecure. It’s my commitment that Iowa will continue to improve our job training programs, our housing and childcare initiatives, and our mental health system as a comprehensive approach to address this multifaceted challenge.”