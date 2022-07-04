July 1 marks the beginning of NEIFB’s annual Personal Care Drive. SNAP dollars are not allowed to be used for purchase of these items. Personal care items include (but are not limited to): soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toilet paper, feminine hygiene, toothbrushes, baby wipes, tissues, diapers, deodorant, etc. This drive lasts until August 7th and there are multiple ways to participate:
1. The businesses below will have an NEIFB-marked barrel for participating community members to place personal care items for donation in.
Current list of participating businesses:
St. Paul’s UMC
AECOM- Blacks Building
Community Bank and Trust — Downtown Waterloo
MercyOne Bluebell
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Cedar Falls First United Methodist Church
Rydell Auto
Vanderloo Chiropractic
Rivers Edge Christian Church
Next Level Fitness
Cedar Valley Chiropractic
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Zion Lutheran Church
Community Church in Hudson
Community Bank and Trust- Cedar Falls
Faith Lutheran Church
Orange Theory Fitness
Community Bank and Trust — Tower Park
2. For one day, on August 6th, NEIFB staff and volunteers will be collecting and encouraging on-site donations at Walmart (both Cedar Falls & Waterloo locations). To help on this day, sign up at: www.neifb.volunteerhub.com
3. This year we have an Amazon Smile charity list which enables supporters to quickly and easily donate personal care items from anywhere: https://amzn.to/3HUayvh
About the Northeast Iowa Food Bank:
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank distributes nutritious food and grocery products to 168 nonprofit organizations and programs that help families and individuals with food assistance. For 40 years, the Food Bank has alleviated hunger and provided nutrition education through its programs. Last year, the Food Bank distributed more than 9.4 million meals within a 16-county service area.
The Food Bank oversees eight programs that serve our communities: Member Agency Distribution, Cedar Valley Food Pantry, BackPack Program, Kids Cafe, Elderly Nutrition, Mobile Food Pantries, Summer Feeding, and a Community Garden. The Food Bank is a proud member of the Iowa Food Bank Association and Feeding America.